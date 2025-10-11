Every X-Men Character Confirmed For Avengers: Doomsday, Ranked By Powers

So far, seven X-Men characters have been confirmed to be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Doomsday. We can’t wait to see the X-Men team up with the Avengers in an epic battle against Doctor Doom in the MCU’s Phase 6. Mutants have always harbored some of the most impressive abilities in Marvel’s history, and, since 20th Century Fox never quite demonstrated the full range of their powers, it’ll be great to see these classic actors return to display their characters’ powers before they are recast in the MCU’s X-Men reboot.

Marvel Studios gained the film rights to the X-Men in 2019, but is yet to properly introduce the mutant superhero team to the MCU. Several classic X-Men members have appeared, however, and the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will pay homage to Fox’s X-Men franchise for the last time before some of the most iconic mutant characters are recast. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier will be leading the upcoming X-Men reboot, but, before then, we’re excited to see these powerful X-Men characters back in action.

7) Hank McCoy’s Beast

Despite being incredibly strong, Hank McCoy’s Beast is still the weakest X-Men character set to return in Avengers: Doomsday. Played by Kelsey Grammer, Beast has immense strength thanks to his mutation, and animalistic brutality, agility, and stamina that makes him a huge asset during battle. He is also remarkably intelligent and scientifically-minded, but the range of his power pales in comparison to other returning X-Men heroes. It’s unfortunate we haven’t seen a lot of Grammer’s Beast in action, but Avengers: Doomsday may change that.

6) Remy LeBeau’s Gambit

After years of lobbying for the role of the Cajun mutant, Channing Tatum finally suited up as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine. He proved himself to be a very skilled fighter and an expert in his ability to charge up objects with kinetic energy, rigging them to blow. Remy LeBeau helped Deadpool and Wolverine escape from the Void, and has now been confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. His more-explosive mutant ability makes him more powerful than Beast, but he is still surely outmatched by other exciting mutant characters that are geared up to return.

5) Kurt Wagner’s Nightcrawler

Alan Cumming has only made one live-action appearance as Kurt Wagner’s Nightcrawler, which made the announcement of his return in Avengers: Doomsday both shocking and exciting. Nightcrawler has the ability to teleport from one point to another by briefly displacing himself through the alternate Brimstone Dimension before reappearing in another location. This makes him more powerful and skilled than the likes of Beast and Gambit, but the sometimes-predictability of his power and the limitations to his ability means there are many other mutants who are considered more capable.

4) Scott Summers’ Cyclops

James Marsden’s Cyclops was routinely failed and neglected in Fox’s X-Men franchise, culminating in his untimely and tragic death at the hands of Jean Grey in X-Men: The Last Stand. Cyclops will get some redemption in Avengers: Doomsday, and the recent X-Men ’97 series has proven just how powerful he really can be. Cyclops’ optic blasts are significantly more powerful than we’ve actually seen on-screen, and give him a wider range of abilities than even the likes of Nightcrawler and Gambit, so we can’t wait to see him show off these powers in Avengers: Doomsday.

3) Raven Darkhölme’s Mystique

After Jennifer Lawrence played the shape-shifting antihero for almost a decade, it was surprising to see that Rebecca Romijn will be reprising the role she originated in 2000 in Avengers: Doomsday. Mystique is one of the most versatile and unique mutants, given her ability to take the form of anyone at will. This makes her an extremely capable espionage agent, and, on top of this, she has remarkable and gymnastic agility, strength, and stamina, also making her a keen fighter. Mystique’s ability to replicate any form and her own combat skills make her one of Doomsday’s most highly-anticipated additions.

2) Erik Lehnsherr’s Magneto

On the surface, being able to manipulate metal and magnetism could seem like a superficial and not particularly powerful gift. This is clearly not the case, however. Ian McKellen’s return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday may see the Master of Magnetism pull off some of his most impressive feats of power, perhaps following in the footsteps of his X-Men ’97 counterpart, who emitted an EMP around the world, thrusting the Earth into a brief Dark Age. Magneto has huge power and influence over others, too, making him one of Marvel’s most significant antagonists and one of Doomsday’s most thrilling characters.

1) Charles Xavier’s Professor X

There are few mutants in Marvel Comics who are as powerful as Professor X, which makes Patrick Stewart’s return as the telepathic X-Men founder in Avengers: Doomsday incredibly exciting. Charles Xavier’s telepathic ability enables him to manipulate anyone’s mind, and, by the time of Logan, is even considered a weapon of mass destruction. Professor X is not just one of the world’s most powerful mutants, but is also a scientific genius and a leading authority in the fields of genetics and mutation. He is an omega-level mutant, almost unmatched by any other, so it will be fantastic to see him return in the MCU’s Phase 6.

