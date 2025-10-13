The Missing MCU Hero We Most Want To Return in Avengers: Doomsday Just Gave An Update On His Future

Avengers: Doomsday has already confirmed a stacked cast of Marvel talent that will be appearing in the upcoming 2026 movie. This not only includes the likes of current Avengers like Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, but the New Avengers (aka the Thunderbolts), plus the MCU’s Fantastic Four and even legacy X-Men characters from the 20th Century Fox movies. Fans remain convinced that even more Marvel surprises are hiding in the wings for the movie, as rumors continue to circulate about another series of chairs that will be revealed to the world. There are a lot of names not confirmed, but that hasn’t stopped Marvel fans from speculating, or just straight up asking the actors themselves.

In a video posted to X (formerly Twitter), Marvel’s Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac was asked by a fan if he would be returning to the MCU in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. Moon Knight’s absence from the larger MCU has been a point of contention for fans ever since his Disney+ series ended in 2022, making his return in the 2027 feature film feel like the right place for him to return. In response to the question, Isaac had a cheeky reply, noting, with a laugh, “It’s a secret, you know?”

When Will Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight Return?

Isaac’s above response is straight from the Marvel publicity playbook, neither confirming nor denying that he’s appearing in the upcoming movie. In fact, his response can be read in either direction depending on how you want to think about it. It’s a trademark of Marvel Studios and how they handle spoilers for upcoming surprises. That said, another element of Marvel’s history may be at play here; Isaac may not even know if he’s in the film. With production on Secret Wars still months away, perhaps a year, who may appear is definitely very much in flux.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time Isaac has been asked about his Marvel future. Earlier this summer, a video from a fan convention made its way online where he was asked about a Season 2 of Moon Knight on Disney+. At the time, the actor teased that a new season “was not confirmed,” but added, “Maybe one day. Or in [a] movie we’ll see him.” This has naturally given way to fans expecting Isaac’s character in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, but is it possible he’s headed for a different place in the MCU altogether?

The Marvel rumormill is as much a cottage industry as the feature films and TV shows themselves, with frequent reports that Isaac as Moon Knight could be one of the key components of an MCU Midnight Sons feature film. Marvel Studios has never addressed this directly, but it has frequently been theorized by fans that Isaac’s Moon Knight and Mahershala Ali’s Blade could theoretically lead this team. The only trouble of course is that Marvel’s feature film schedule is pretty well stocked between now and Avengers: Secret Wars, leaving no room for that project to even make it to theaters.

In reality, saving Moon Knight for a story like this in the MCU makes more sense than attempting to place him within the narrative of Avengers: Doomsday or even Avengers: Secret Wars. Based on what we know about the cast for Doomsday, it seems unlikely that there’s a logical place to bring Moon Knight into the fold, as it appears to be dealing with the main 616 Earth meeting heroes from other alternate universes. In the end, it’s best for Marvel to save Moon Knight for the right moment, not force him into a place where he doesn’t fit just to satisfy fan desire.