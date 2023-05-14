Marvel Fan Art Gives Chris Evans Classic Captain America Costume

Marvel Studios may be moving forward with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and The Multiverse Saga, but there are a lot of fans that want to see a little bit of the past. It was previously reported that Chris Evans could be coming back for a Disney+ series as the first Avenger, but the actor quickly denied it. While Evans has been pretty vocal about retuning as Steve Rogers/Captain America, he's been just as vocal about Anthony Mackie being the new Cap. All of this aside, fans still want to see Evans return, and one artist took the liberty of giving the Avengers: Endgame star Captain America's classic costume. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle @ArtofTimeTravel created a concept that imagines how Evans could look in the classic Captain America costume. In the fan art, Evans gets the classic chainmail costume equipped with a helmet that has wings on each side. While we didn't get to see the Captain America star get his classic look, he definitely made his mark on the character and his history.

You can check out the fan art below.

Chris Evans Shuts Down Captain America Return Talk

"No, I don't think so. I mean it was a really unbelievable ride and the character's just so dear to me and I'm just so precious with it. To return to the role, I mean the truth is, the role isn't even mine anymore. The role is Anthony Mackie's," Evans said last year. "So, you know, even if there was a different incarnation, not as Captain America, but you know for Steve Rogers, even that would feel… I'd be very cautious, just because I love that chapter of my life professionally, personally. I love what those movies accomplished and to revisit it and potentially have some weird extension to that legacy would be upsetting if it didn't land. So it would require a near-perfect recipe and it may just not be in the cards."

Chris Evans Admits Missing Captain America Role

"Oh my God, you'd be a real jerk to not enjoy it," Evans told PEOPLE magazine for his Sexiest Man Alive interview. "You get paid to take care of yourself and be a superhero. This is like what you [dream of doing] as a kid. You run around your backyard and pretend to be a comic book character. It's been one of the greatest joys of my life to kind of dive in and prepare for these movies. They're challenging but the beauty is the movies are great and you get out what you put in. It's been a wonderful very symbiotic relationship so I've been thrilled to do it. When the movies end, you're very happy to have a break but very quickly you miss it. I miss it now. But I'm very grateful, very happy to have been a part of them."

"I can't imagine what my life would've been without it. But if you get lost in the sliding doors of it you can miss what's happening. The real goal in life, it's a bit of a platitude, but it is to stay present and I think the analysis of the past or the worry about the future is just taking you out of right now and it's probably not the healthiest choice." Evans added.

