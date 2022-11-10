Marvel Star Chris Evans Admits He "Misses" Playing Captain America

Ever since Avengers: Endgame brought his time as the Star Spangled Man to an end, Chris Evans hasn't been able to escape Captain America. In the time since he's appeared in films like Knives Out, Lightyear, and even reunited with The Russo Brothers for The Gray Man. Evans has taken his insistence that he's done playing Steve Rogers to its logical conclusion, even correcting an outlet that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is now Captain America in the MCU. While speaking with People Magazine after being named their Sexiest Man Alive, Evans finally admitted what many have thought, he misses it all.

"Oh my God, you'd be a real jerk to not enjoy it," the former Marvel star said. "You get paid to take care of yourself and be a superhero. This is like what you [dream of doing] as a kid. You run around your backyard and pretend to be a comic book character. It's been one of the greatest joys of my life to kind of dive in and prepare for these movies. They're challenging but the beauty is the movies are great and you get out what you put in. It's been a wonderful very symbiotic relationship so I've been thrilled to do it. When the movies end, you're very happy to have a break but very quickly you miss it. I miss it now. But I'm very grateful, very happy to have been a part of them."

Evans went on to to talk about his philosophy in life being one to not consider whether he made a "right decision, wrong decision," but said that playing the Marvel Comics superhero "ended up being the best decision of my life."

"I can't imagine what my life would've been without it," Evans added. "But if you get lost in the sliding doors of it you can miss what's happening. The real goal in life, it's a bit of a platitude, but it is to stay present and I think the analysis of the past or the worry about the future is just taking you out of right now and it's probably not the healthiest choice."

Chris Evans may not be returning to play Captain America in the MCU, but the vibranium shield will appear on the big screen again soon with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson leading the upcoming Captain America: New World Order.