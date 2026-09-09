New Avengers: Endgame Encore Teaser Completely Changes the Tone of the Original Movie

Although Avengers: Doomsday is currently (and understandably) getting considerable attention from MCU fans, before that blockbuster hits the big screen, the most recent Avengers movie, Avengers: Endgame, is getting a brand-new re-release, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore. Thus far, what exactly the changes to this movie are have remained entirely under wraps, although there are seemingly four additional minutes of run time for this new cut of the movie. That could mean the same movie but with additional scenes bumping the overall run time up by four minutes or more significant changes involving cuts to what was shown before and even more Encore additions. For now, we don’t know. What we do know, though, is that Endgame Encore, for better or worse, is being seen as essential viewing ahead of Doomsday.

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In addition to proving fairly controversial because that implies Endgame needed to be adjusted to fully fit with Doomsday—but we don’t know that for sure yet—this also suggests that the events of Endgame may have caused Doomsday in some way, whether that’s due to Iron Man’s use of the Infinity Stones, the fact that the Avengers time traveled at all, or something else. With that in mind, it would make sense for Endgame Encore to present at least a slightly different view of the film, perhaps wherein the ending doesn’t feel quite so heroic and definitive but rather indicates that things aren’t going to stay calm for long. Now, a new teaser for Endgame Encore has been released and suggests exactly that, but it’s even more unsettling than I imagined.

The New Endgame Encore Teaser Is Downright Creepy

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A new Endgame Encore teaser shared by Marvel Entertainment on X features clips from the original cut of Endgame with no added footage. However, even without including the additions that will ultimately be featured in Encore, this feels like a very different movie in tone alone. Specifically, the teaser is edited with a song in the background that is downright creepy, and it gives the clips a deeply ominous feeling, which is a major change from how thrilling, powerful, and heroic they seemed in the original Endgame cut. This seems to reinforce the idea that Endgame Encore may reveal that things weren’t quite so resolved after Endgame and now, in Doomsday, the Avengers will face a new obstacle directly tied to all that transpired in Endgame.

part of the journey was the end pic.twitter.com/wVNWmZhCS3 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 9, 2026

In fact, bolstering that idea is Doctor Doom himself, who, in one of the teasers for Doomsday, tells the Avengers that they have been living stolen lives. It’s possible that this is a reference to their so-called time heist in Endgame and the fact that they were able to bring everyone back when, theoretically, maybe they weren’t ‘supposed’ to. If that’s the case, then their acts of heroism and their seeming victory in Endgame would certainly be brought into a new light—one far more in keeping with this creepy music in the teaser for Encore than it is with the original tone of Endgame. Thankfully, when it comes to Encore, MCU fans only have a few more weeks to wait, as the new cut of the movie is hitting theaters on Sept. 25.