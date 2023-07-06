Marvel Fans Debate Their Unpopular MCU Opinions

Pop culture fans love a good debate, and that can definitely be said for devoted followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel has managed to stay several steps ahead of the competition – we're looking at you DC Universe – by introducing fans to heroes who weren't necessarily household names like Spider-Man and the X-Men. The Avengers used to be lower than the first two when it came to popularity and comic book sales, but a lot of that has changed, thanks to the MCU's success. Since social media is the prime place for debatable topics, Marvel fans are asking others to share their most unpopular opinions on the MCU.

The unpopular MCU opinions topic was brought up on the Marvel Studios Reddit page. Specifically, the post asks the question, "What is the MCU hill that you will gladly die on?" The Redditor brings up how the nature of Reddit is set up to downvote unpopular opinions, but they want to have a thoughtful and respectful discussion. They start off the conversation with Edward Norton's Bruce Banner/Hulk, and how he did a better job depicting the Jade Giant than Mark Ruffalo.

Marvel fans will have to wait a bit longer for the next movies to land in theaters. Disney announced a slew of changes to its theatrical release schedule, affecting not only the MCU, but the Avatar sequels and Star Wars as well. For now, take a look at some of the biggest unpopular opinions regarding the MCU.