New Spider-Man Movies: Sony Announces Two Marvel Release Dates

Sony's Spider-Man Universe is continuing to grow. On Thursday, Sony Pictures announced release dates for two upcoming, untitled Sony/Marvel collaborations, both of which will screen in IMAX. One "Untitled Sony/Marvel" movie is now dated for November 8, 2024, a date that was previously occupied by Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3 before it was moved up earlier this week. A second "Untitled Sony/Marvel Live Action" movie is now dated for June 27, 2025.

It is anyone's guess at this point what these two mystery movies will be, especially given Sony's ever-evolving slate of movies. The fact that the November 2024 movie is not specified as live-action could possibly be a placeholder for the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, if the film were to get delayed from its current March 29, 2024 date. Other possibilities for either date could be El Muerto (which is still dated for January 2024, even though production has yet to begin), the third Venom movie starring Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, or even the in-development Tom Holland-led Spider-Man 4.

"I can't talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers," Holland recently told Variety about Spider-Man 4. "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point it's very, very early stages."

What Sony Marvel movies are next?

This fall will bring the debut of Kraven the Hunter, directed by J.C. Chando and starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller. There's also Madame Web, directed by S.J. Clarkson, with Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

"There are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Sony president Tom Rothman previously said of Sony's Marvel plans (via Deadline). "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

