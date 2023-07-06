Marvel Just Revived a Major Daredevil Character

Spoilers for Daredevil #13 will follow! The penultimate issue of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil has arrived, and in it Matt Murdock has gone to hell. Daredevil is quick to note he's not really in hell, but he is in a damned realm below the Earth that houses demons and monsters; including The Beast, the entity worshipped by The Hand. What has become clear over the course of this run on Daredevil is that the ninja death cult he sought out to destroy had actually been steps ahead of him at every turn. When The Hand wasn't kidnaping world leaders and replacing them with replicas, they were doing the same thing with people close to Daredevil. His law partner Foggy Nelson was among those who had secretly been killed, and now, well, he's back.

A previous issue of Daredevil not only confirmed that Foggy had been secretly dead and replaced by a puppet of The Hand, but so had Stick and other figures like the President of the United States. Though not traditionally deceased in the way we think of things, the people that The Hand had swapped were stuck in the limbo state where The Beast also dwelled, where Matt Murdock began to descend in last month's issue. As Daredevil tries his best to battle The Beast, and their newly introduced "sibling," who leads The Fist, called The Wild, he comes face to face with the people that The Hand had replaced.

As the issue progresses, Daredevil turns his back on The Wild, who he was serving while leading The Fist with Elektra, and works to save those stuck in Hell, including Foggy. Naturally Daredevil is able to free them from the prison they're being held in, leading them out before turning to face the two monsters that have defined his life the past three years. Matt encourages Foggy to return to New York and tell Elektra what he did, while also revealing himself to the world as being alive (again), leaving Matt behind in The Beast's Realm as it crumbles in on itself.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Daredevil #13 ends with Foggy Nelson and the other persons trapped in hell now free and back on Earth, with Matt Murdock seemingly stuck in Hell. With one issue left, and a new creative team already announced, it seems like Daredevil may be returning to New York, but how will he get there? You can find the cover and solicitation for hte last issue in Zdarsky and Checchetto's Daredevil below.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Daredevil #14

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE END! But of what? A life? A love? A marriage? Matt Murdock's time as Daredevil? Or the latest and greatest run in one of Marvel's most celebrated sagas? All of the above?

Rated T+

In Shops: Aug 16, 2023

SRP: $4.99