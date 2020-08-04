Marvel Fans Are Demanding Black Widow Release On Disney+ After Mulan News

Earlier today came the surprise announcement from The Walt Disney Company that the highly-anticipated live-action remake of Mulan will debut on the Disney+ streaming platform, albeit with a caveat. Rather than being a part of the streaming service's slate of readily available content, the film can be rented on the platform for the price of $29.99 (in addition to the monthly cost of a Disney+ subscription). Though Disney was adamant that this was a one time thing they would be doing for the platform, it has gotten fans wondering about what might land next.

The arrival of Mulan on PVOD comes after months long delays by the studio for the theatrical release of the film, but with a slew of other Disney releases also having been delayed it's natural for fans to wonder if Marvel's Black Widow may also arrive with this price tag. According to Disney though this is a one-time release, but that they hope to learn from its potential successes.

“We’re very pleased to be able to bring Mulan to our consumer base that has been waiting for it for a long, long time. Mulan is a one-off," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the company's investor call. "That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptick of the number of subscribers we got on the platform, but also the number of transactions we get on that PVOD offering.”

Black Widow is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on November 6th.