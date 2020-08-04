Marvel Fans Are Demanding Black Widow Release On Disney+ After Mulan News
Earlier today came the surprise announcement from The Walt Disney Company that the highly-anticipated live-action remake of Mulan will debut on the Disney+ streaming platform, albeit with a caveat. Rather than being a part of the streaming service's slate of readily available content, the film can be rented on the platform for the price of $29.99 (in addition to the monthly cost of a Disney+ subscription). Though Disney was adamant that this was a one time thing they would be doing for the platform, it has gotten fans wondering about what might land next.
The arrival of Mulan on PVOD comes after months long delays by the studio for the theatrical release of the film, but with a slew of other Disney releases also having been delayed it's natural for fans to wonder if Marvel's Black Widow may also arrive with this price tag. According to Disney though this is a one-time release, but that they hope to learn from its potential successes.
“We’re very pleased to be able to bring Mulan to our consumer base that has been waiting for it for a long, long time. Mulan is a one-off," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said on the company's investor call. "That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptick of the number of subscribers we got on the platform, but also the number of transactions we get on that PVOD offering.”
Black Widow is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on November 6th.
i’ll definitely pay that
okay if Black Widow come to Disney+ i’ll definitely pay that 30 then buy idk about Mulan though 😅— StarDeezy. 👾 (@ladario23) August 4, 2020
If I have to pay that much
If I have to pay that much for "Black Widow", well, I'll do it.— Tom B (@AnistonAnarchis) August 4, 2020
They could’ve released it by now.
Oh, I hope Black Widow comes out on Disney plus, they could’ve released it by now.— RD Pom (@RyanPomin) August 4, 2020
Considering buying...
Considering buying this only so that Disney ends up doing this with black widow https://t.co/ie6FfDIdFk— Cade Madson (@cmadson23) August 4, 2020
Take my money
Black widow deserves better than Disney+. But if that’s the only option, then take my money. pic.twitter.com/WqkNcaluZk— Sandi (@neverfallapart) August 4, 2020
I’d of course pay the money
I’m torn if they use the same logic as Mulan to release Black Widow on Disney Plus I’d of course pay the money but be sad that Natasha finally gets her solo movie but it’s not on the big screen.— Ken Gartin (@RedTheTrucker) August 4, 2020
I’d absolutely drop $30 for Black Widow
I hope a failure here doesn’t make Disney scared of doing this in the future. I’m not paying $30 for Mulan but I’d absolutely drop $30 for Black Widow https://t.co/l0hBB2W2Qs— Steve Rebeiro (@steverebeiro) August 4, 2020
A bargain
There are 6 people in our household so paying $30 to watch Mulan is a bargain for us. Thanks Disney. Now do this for Black Widow.— Damon V (@jerumparump) August 4, 2020
Do the right thing
It’s time Marvel, do the right thing. Black Widow needs to debut on Disney+— Elijah Stewart (@EJ_Stewart) August 4, 2020
Same same, but different
Disney+ releasing Black Widow pic.twitter.com/breRNF7KEp— Star (@ShiningStar_021) August 4, 2020
