Fantastic Four Fans Spot X-Men Movie Easter Egg 15 Years Later

Fans revisiting Fantastic Four noticed an X-Men Easter egg more than 15 years after the 2005 Marvel movie was released. Fox’s fifth Marvel Comics adaptation after X-Men, its sequel X2: X-Men United, Daredevil, and spin-off Elektra, 2005’s Fantastic Four brings together Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing after a space flight gone wrong. When the foursome finds themselves transformed into superheroes with fantastic powers, their newfound celebrity disrupts the already dysfunctional family of Reed Richards (Ioan Gruffudd), Sue Storm (Jessica Alba), her hot-headed younger brother Johnny Storm (Chris Evans), and Ben Grimm (Michael Chiklis).

A viral tweet from user Andrés (@artmachine8096) points out that the issue of People Magazine featuring Sue Storm on its cover references two actors from Fox’s X-Men movie saga. “James Marsden eyes next superhero role,” reads an exclusive referencing the Cyclops actor, and a story about “The Mystique of Rebecca Romijn,” the actress who plays blue-skinned shape-shifter Mystique in X-Men, X2, and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “cameos” occur at the 54:26 minute mark of Fantastic Four, which recently returned to Disney+ after being briefly removed from the service alongside 2000’s X-Men.

Fantastic Four filmed another X-Men “cameo” that didn’t make it into the movie. In a deleted scene between ex-couple Reed and Sue that appears on the DVD special features, Reed uses his stretching powers to shapeshift his face into that of a “stronger man”: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine from Fox’s X-Men franchise.

Disney’s Marvel Studios has set Spider-Man director Jon Watts to helm a Fantastic Four reboot now expected for 2023 or 2024. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, has also confirmed plans to reboot X-Men and bring its many mutant characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fantastic Four is streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Here’s what Twitter users are saying about Fantastic Four‘s X-Men Easter egg:

From @artmachine8096

https://twitter.com/artmachine8096/status/1437241248503455747

From @geekritique_dak

Very cool Easter Egg. Looks like X-Men is a film within the Fantastic Four Universe. — Dakota: The Last Chronologist (@geekritique_dak) September 13, 2021

From @SpiderUpdates

All my life, I never noticed — Miles (@SpiderUpdates) September 13, 2021

From @IAMTHEGREGMAN

https://twitter.com/IAMTHEGREGMAN/status/1437431645288615940

From @Calendarstar