A Marvel movie was just removed from Disney+, and it's none other than Fantastic Four (2005). The original live-action adaptation of Fantastic Four is now infamous for being the epitome of 2000s comic book movies - complete with its formulaic storyline, campy tone and visual effects, and questionable casting. At the same time, for every fan that looks at Fantastic Four and is glad the genre has moved (far) away from that early format, there's another fan who now seems to appreciate the film for its kitschy fun. As of writing this, Fantastic Four is no longer available to watch on Disney+.

Fantastic Four (2005) is gone from Disney+, but fans of Marvel's First Family can still watch the sequel film, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) on Disney+; the same goes for Josh Trank's Fantastic Four reboot (2015), which is also known as "Fant4stic". While Rise of the Silver Surfer is generally appreciated for the same kitschy fun feel as the original film, Trank's reboot is almost universally panned as one of the worst comic book movies, ever.

While Disney+ is keeping the old Fantastic Four films alive, most fans are waiting for Marvel Studios to announce what the future of the franchise is going to be, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to the recent Loki series, the Fantastic Four's MCU arrival may already be underway...

Here are synopsis for Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer and Fant4stic, which you can still watch on Disney+:

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer - "After the fierce battle with Dr Doom in Fantastic Four (2005), the world's incredible quartet of defenders is up against with yet another threat. As a series of widespread anomalies and massive sinkholes coincide with the arrival of the intergalactic harbinger of destruction known as the Silver Surfer, the Fantastic Four, and the world, must brace for the worst. Now, a fragile alliance with a despised adversary seems like the only way to avert the end of cosmos; however, Reed, and the others, already know that there's more to the suspiciously willing supporter than meets the eye. Can humankind survive the attack of Silver Surfer's master, Galactus, the devourer of worlds?" Fantastic Four (2015) - "FANTASTIC FOUR, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel's original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy."

Fantastic Four (2005) is no longer streaming on Disney+.