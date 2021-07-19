Marvel Fans Might Have Spotted Fantastic Four Easter Egg in the Loki Finale

Loki viewers think the Fantastic Four make a flyby in the first season finale of the Marvel Studios series, which launches with an Easter egg director Kate Herron says Marvel fans will recognize. Spoilers for Loki Episode 6, "For All Time. Always." Before Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) encounter He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the Citadel at the End of Time, the episode opens with an audio montage blending iconic quotes from our real-world history and the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But one Easter egg that rockets past could reference the future of the MCU — now the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

When the Loki-green Marvel Studios opening logo gives way to our galaxy, the camera pulls back to reveal a drifting satellite just as an unidentified spacecraft rockets past the camera. Listen closely, and you'll hear the voice of astronaut Neil Armstrong utter "one small step for man" as he sets foot on the Moon.

I have seen several hidden elements in the last episode of Loki but the question at this moment is whose is this space ship? I have a feeling that of the fantastic 4.#Loki #LokiLagarto #MarvelStudios #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #FantasticFour #LokiWednesdays pic.twitter.com/G9UfwvrKZ6 — Auden Green (@AudenGreenMV) July 16, 2021

Episode 4 of WandaVision included a line of dialogue about S.W.O.R.D. astronauts that some interpreted as a reference to the Fantastic Four, but that exchange was about the "dismal" numbers of a training program after the Blip — not about astronauts bombarded by cosmic radiation aboard a spaceflight gone awry.

Loki fans now suspect it's no coincidence that one famous astronaut makes an audio cameo just as a mystery ship appears in the same episode that introduces a Variant of Kang the Conqueror — an alleged descendant of Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards.

Asked about the spacecraft by /Film, Herron revealed: "It's not for later, but I would say to Marvel fans, you'll recognize it. If they have a good look at it… It's from previous tales of Marvel."

Marvel Studios only formally announced its Fantastic Four reboot from Spider-Man director Jon Watts in December. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige said it would be some time before Marvel reveals actors for Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing.