Marvel's Fantastic Four: Here's What Pedro Pascal Could Look Like as Reed Richards

After years of Marvel's Fantastic Four rumors, Marvel Studios appears to have found their MCU Reed Richards with The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal in talks for the part. What started as a rumor quickly picked up steam online only for the Hollywood trades to chime in and confirm it's true, Star Wars actor Pedro Pascal will likely be Marvel's Mr. Fantastic when the new movie finally gets off the ground. With months of rumors behind us there's plenty of fan art out there with actors that WON'T be playing Reed Richards wearing that iconic Marvel costume, but now we have a fresh look at what Pedro Pascal might look like as Mr. Fantastic.

Instagram user @spdrmnkyxxiii is the one that was quick to give us a look at Pedro Pascal in some Reed Richards fan art, revealing Pascal as the Marvel hero with a stretched out neck like only Mr. Fantastic can do. It's unclear who will be joining Pedro Pascal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the "first family," but three other major roles are still up for grabs with Sue Storm, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm. Naturally other Marvel characters may also appear, with another Marvel rumor revealing that Javier Bardem might be the MCU's Galactus.

Though we don't know who will be playing the four heroes of Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot, one thing we do have an idea for is that the film will have an unlikely influence: FX's It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia. Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman previously stepped behind the camera for the long-running comedy series, which lead to him taking jobs like Game of Thrones, WandaVision, and now, Fantastic Four. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Shakman revealed how the gang helped forge his ideas for hte future, like the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

"I've learned so much from working on It's Always Sunny over the years. Those guys bring a unique combination of playfulness and precision, and I think you have to have both of those things in everything you make. You have to still be a kid in the sandbox playing and inventing, but you also have to be rigorous about what you're doing and comedy is even more rigorous than anything else. The precision of making something funny is often way harder than making something really complicated with special effects work. So playfulness and precision."

When is the MCU Fantastic Four coming out?

After several delays by Marvel Studios, the new Fantastic Four reboot is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025.

Is John Krasinski playing Reed Richards in Fantastic Four?

Despite his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems unlikely that The Office star John Krasinski will return to play Reed Richards in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. Krasinski has been asked about it before and confirmed his appearance in that film was just a cameo.