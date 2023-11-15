Fantastic Four: Pedro Pascal Rumored to Be Up For Reed Richards Role

With the actors' strike ending and Hollywood productions getting back up to speed, the eyes of Marvel fans seem to be squarely focused on the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. Marvel Studios got the rights to the Fantastic Four characters back when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, giving Kevin Feige's interconnected franchise its first crack at the iconic First Family. Speculation about who could play these four characters has been swirling for years and, with the film's debut in the not too distant future, the expectation is we'll hear something sooner rather than later. Of course, that causes even more rumblings in the rumor mill, and the latest conversation centers around one of the most popular actors around: Pedro Pascal.

The latest rumor from online scooper DanielRPK states that Marvel Studios has offered the role of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic to Pascal, and that the actor is "reportedly close to signing." If Pascal should choose to sign and accept the role, Marvel would likely be quick to make an official announcement.

FANTASTIC FOUR Update (Reed Richards)https://t.co/7aFPWpc44J — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 15, 2023

We want to stress again that, as of now, this is a rumor. Marvel hasn't announced anything and Pascal hasn't confirmed the news. For now, the news should be treated as such, but that doesn't mean it isn't a very interesting casting idea.

Pascal as been all over the genre space over the last few years, steadily becoming one of the most in-demand actors in the entire industry. After a scene-stealing role in Game of Thrones, Pascal went on to star in Wonder Woman 1984, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us.

Fantastic Four's Comic Influences

The upcoming Fantastic Four film, which hits theaters in 2025, is being directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman. Speaking to Inverse recently, the filmmaker hinted that his take on Marvel's First Family would be taking more notes from the comics than the previous MCU films.

"I'm not so much looking at the other movies," Shakman said. "I'm looking at the comics themselves. I'm a huge comic book fan. I've been a big fan of the Fantastic Four since I was a kid. So going back to [Jack] Kirby and [Stan] Lee and [John] Byrne and following all the way up to what's happening, certainly Hickman and [Mark] Waid and Ryan North, what he's been doing. I'm trying to figure out who these characters are to me and how to bring them to life in the best possible way, and that's really where I've started and how I've approached it."

Would you like to see Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel's Fantastic Four is currently slated to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.