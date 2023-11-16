Marvel's Fantastic Four Reportedly Eyeing Javier Bardem for Galactus

The Fantastic Four are headed back to the big screen, with the iconic super-team set to star in a new Marvel Studios movie. The film got its biggest update yet on Wednesday, with reports that The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. Fans are very eager to see what other performances we can expect in the movie — and a new report hints at a major one.

According to a new update from Jeff Sneider, No Country for Old Men and Skyfall star Javier Bardem is currently being eyed to portray Galactus in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot. The report does stare that there is still a chance that Bardem will not be cast in the role, depending on possible scheduling conflicts he might have with Apple's forthcoming F1 movie.

What Is the New Fantastic Four Movie About?

Plot details, as well as any confirmed cast members, have not been revealed for Marvel's new Fantastic Four movie. The film will be directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, who has teased that the way the Fantastic Four script approaches its plot — and the influences of its Marvel Comics source material — appealed to him.

"It's different in so many ways," Shakman explained. "I wish I could be specific. I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

"We have been nonstop," Shakman said of the pre-production work on the film. "Despite the strikes, yes, we've been working with the effects and with production design and building our world, and that's been incredibly exciting. You know, how do you translate those skills into live-action in dynamic ways? Because some things that work beautifully in John Byrne and Jack Kirby are a little tougher when you're filming them. How do you make sure that things are exciting but also grounded in a scientific thing, which is also part of the Fantastic Four that I love? There's some stuff I'm super excited about. I can't say too much, you know?"

Who Is in the Fantastic Four Cast?

As Shakman revealed in the same interview, his hope is that following the now-resolved SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, the film's ensemble cast can start to be set.

"Like I said, we're in the middle of a SAG strike, and I'm keeping my fingers crossed that they get a great deal really soon and we can go back," Shakman said at the time. "Then, once that's resolved, there'll be a plan at that point, but I can't say too much. There will be an announcement at some point! I know that the internet is very excited to find out, and I'm excited to share it. I just can't do it yet."

What do you think of the latest update regarding Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Fantastic Four is currently scheduled to be released on May 2, 2025.