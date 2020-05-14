Iron Man Fans Marvel at Real Life Armor That Shoots Beams

Iron Man fans are absolutely floored by one man’s real-life armor that shoots lasers from the palms. The Marvel builder in question is Techmaster_2020, he crafted this wild transforming mask and the gloves and posted about it on Instagram. A lot of people were rightfully impressed by his Mark I and Mark II designs. The videos made waves on TikTok, but his Instagram is packed to the brim with shots of him testing out the technology. The full suit isn’t done yet, but the closing mechanisms on the legs and mask are a sight to behold. You’ll have to stay locked to Techmaster_2020’s accounts for more updates on his progress but, early returns are outstanding.

That iconic armor has become a beloved part of the MCU for so many fans. Comicbook.com had the chance to talk with Matt Aiken from Weta Digital about the edition of the armor that Tony Stark rocked in Avengers: Endgame.

“As a facility, we go all the way back to Avengers with Iron Man, so we've done a lot of Iron Man suits,” Aitken began. “Iron Man 3, there's a huge range of different suits that we developed for that one. But here, in Infinity War, and then subsequently in Endgame, he's got the Bleeding Edge nanotech that he's developed. We worked that up for Infinity War originally, and that's about this idea that the suit is actually made up of these nanoparticles that can kind of form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit.”

View this post on Instagram Knuckle Launcher Test-1 A post shared by Techmaster (@techmaster_2020) on May 13, 2020 at 4:50pm PDT

He continued, “We developed that tech for Infinity War, and then really extended it for Endgame for two particular sequences. There's the fight with Thanos towards the start of the third act, where he's generating a device we called the Lightning Refocuser, something that is able to capture Thor's lightning energy and then convert it into like a super blast of Iron Man repulsor energy, which he uses to attack Thanos. That was nanotech, and we got to contribute to the design of that particular manifestation of the suit's tech.”

