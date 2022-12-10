Marvel's Jonathan Majors Reveals His Favorite MCU Movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared his top three MCU films this week. CinePOP talked to the Kang the Conqueror actor about what he's liked best from the MCU so far. Interestingly, the Creed III star had to start at the beginning. As he tried to get those rankings together, Majors began, "The first Iron Man is probably the best... ok, I can do top three. Black Panther, one." From there, he would add Avengers: Endgame to round out the rankings. So, the movie that directly paved the way for his stint in the franchise and two massive crowd-pleasers. The Ant-Man sequel villain isn't really tipping his hand with those choices. All three are up there somewhere for a lot of MCU fans. (Although the first Iron Man seems almost quaint in some areas and a little bit of a weird fit this far into the Marvel Studios project.) Hopefully, Quantumania can add itself to this list.

How Will Majors Carry The Multiverse Saga?

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige talked to Comicbook.com about everything to come in Phase 5 and beyond at San Diego Comic-Con this year. One part of the Multiverse storyline that he's been visibly complimentary of is Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige said. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is," the Marvel Studios President added. "Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

What are your top-3 MCU films? Let us know down in the comments!