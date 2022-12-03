Marvel Fans Cheer Jonathan Majors' Kang in Viral Video From CCXP

We're just a few months away from the debut of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will properly kick off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to continuing the story of Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and company, the film will fully introduce Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who is poised to be a formidable villain in the franchise going forward. After a variant of Kang the Conqueror already appeared in the Season 1 finale of Loki, there is already a lot of excitement surrounding Majors' take on the role — and a new video shows that in a pretty epic way.

The official Marvel Studios account took to Twitter to share a video of Majors onstage at Brazil's CCXP convention, where a new sizzle reel surrounding Quantumania debuted. In the video, which yyou can check out below, Majors is embraced by the crowd chanting "Kang."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

What are Marvel's plans for Kang?

Following the debut of Quantumania, Kang's tenure in the MCU is expected to culminate even further, with Marvel Studios creatives regarding him to be the "big bad" of the next few years of the Multiverse Saga. Majors is expected to reprise his role in both 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Comicbook.com earlier this year. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him," the executive continued.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.