Marvel's Kevin Feige Confirms Bad News About His Star Wars Movie

Kevin Feige gave some rather sad news regarding the status of his Star Wars movie. Let's travel back four years to September 2019, when news broke that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige was being tapped to develop a new Star Wars movie. This was also a few months before The Mandalorian helped kick off the launch of Disney+, with the Star Wars franchise finding a lot more success on the streaming platform than in theaters. Lucasfilm is attempting to right the Star Wars ship with announcements of a Mandalorian Universe movie, and another movie starring Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker. But what we haven't heard is an update on Kevin Feige's Star Wars flick... until now.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Kevin Feige last night during the red carpet premiere of The Marvels. Feige was asked several questions about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from the possible return of Robert Downey Jr. and the original Avengers to Scarlett Johansson's secret project. The last question changed the topic to that aforementioned Star Wars movie and if it's happening.

"What's up with the Star Wars movie? Is it happening?" Feige was asked. His reply was a simple, "No," and a shake of his head. So it sounds like Feige will be keeping all of his focus on guiding the MCU for the foreseeable future.

Kevin Feige comments on the X-Men's MCU future

Everybody has been waiting for some official word on when they can expect the X-Men to debut in the MCU. Of course, we have the upcoming release of Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, but the Ms. Marvel finale also name-dropped "mutant." So are we getting close to seeing a team-up between the Avengers and X-Men?

"I dont know if it's delicate, it's super exciting, but the X-Men are as solid and rich and great a concept and characters that exist," Kevin Feige told ET at the Ms. Marvel premiere. "(There's) the return of the animated series next year, which we're very excited about. I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent. And in live-action, people will see....perhaps, soon."

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.