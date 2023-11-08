Marvel's Kevin Feige Teases Harry Styles' MCU Return After Eternals

Surprising moviegoers everywhere, Harry Styles joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Chloe Zhao's Eternals. Though the actor only had a post-credits cameo as Starfox/Eros, he quickly became a favorite because of Styles' notoriety as a musician. Since little has been shared about the future of the Eternals franchise, it's unclear where—or even if—the character will reappear. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, however, the two sides are just waiting for the best time.

"He's excited. We're excited. We will see," Feige told ET during the red carpet premiere of The Marvels. "You introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies and a lot of tags. Where do the tag folk reappear? That's a good question."

In the tag, Eros and Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt) appear to help the remaining Eternals out with their judgment before the Celestials.

"The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us," Feige said of the duo to MTV News. "You're talking about Ghost Rider, we've got Blade, we've got Doctor Strange with the supernatural angles, we've got the street level with our announcement of Daredevil and of course, Spider-Man, and cosmic, and that's where our friends Eros and Pip live."

When will Eros and Pip the Troll return?

When we spoke with Oswalt in 2022, the actor said he hadn't heard of any plans for a Pip and Eros return.

"I have not heard those rumors. That would be amazing if it [the sequel was about Starfox and Pip], because it just seems to me that every time Marvel has rolled the dice on these kind of B or C-level characters that everyone's like, 'Oh, who cares about them?' That's where they end up kind of really blossoming," Oswalt said at the time.

He added, "There's Guardian of the Galaxy. I don't know if you've seen the new Ms. Marvel show, but it is just an absolute delight. I mean, it's such a great ... And also, I'm a huge fan of both the Ant-Man movies. I think those are fantastic and very, very underrated in terms of a Marvel and capturing the spirit of those times. So if they did a movie about Starfox and Pip, that would be ... Those would be dice I'd like to roll. Why not?"

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+.