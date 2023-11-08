Marvel's Kevin Feige Teases the MCU's Future X-Men Plans

Marvel Studios regained the film rights to the X-Men after The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Fox. This delighted Marvel fans to no end since it meant most of the Marvel characters could all be in one place now, but for Marvel president Kevin Feige it was an especially big moment. Before he was running Marvel Studios proper, Feige began his time in Hollywood working on the X-Men movies. Feige worked as an Associate Producer on the first film and Co-Producer on X-2, and an Executive producer on X-Men: The Last Stand. That history in mind, the X-Men making a homecoming to Marvel Studios is more than just the comic book characters getting a chance to appear on screen together.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for The Marvels, Feige was asked about the future of the X-Men considering his own teases about their involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also the teases we've already gotten (Ms. Marvel previously teased Kamala Khan would be a mutant rather than an Inhuman). "I dont know if it's delicate, it's super exciting, but the X-Men are as solid and rich and great a concept and characters that exist. (There's) the return of the animated series next year, which we're very excited about. I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent. And in live-action, people will see....perhaps, soon."

We are talking to Kevin Feige at 'The Marvels' premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

Ms. Marvel being a mutant could very well play into the upcoming The Marvels, but how the X-Men could even get involved is unclear. one place that Marvel fans will no doubt get their X-Men fix though is in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The new movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the title character is not only a sequel to the 20th Century Fox movies but will see Hugh Jackman return to the role of Wolverine. Marvel Studios previously confirmed that Jackman's character will finally suit up in his classic yellow and blue costume from the comics, a first for the character despite many big screen appearances.

As Feige noted in his answer about the future of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, X-Men '97 is scheduled to arrive soon and technically marks Marvel Studios' first real foray into the X-Men. A continuation of the classic X-Men animated series, complete with the cast reprising their roles, the series will premiere on Disney+ sometime next year.

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.