Dave Bautista Opens Up About Marvel Future After Ending Drax's Journey

Dave Bautista took a moment to elaborate on his Marvel future after the end of Drax the Destroyer's journey in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. io9 spoke to the Dune: Part Two star as he gets ready for the premiere of that massive sequel. However, a lot of people are still sad about the Guardians packing it up. Bautista clarified that he wasn't done with Marvel entirely and if the right role came across his desk, a return could be in order. However, that big MCU appearance wouldn't be as Drax. He says that door is closed. But, he's always wanted to play a complicated villain in that universe.

"No, no. When I said that I was done, I was really just done with my journey as Drax," Bautista clarified. "I still have a relationship with Marvel. I've seen Kevin Feige again, Lou [D'Esposito] as recently as two weeks ago. And they know that I would be up for a role. I love the universe—the superhero universe, I love it. I'm a fan."

"So Marvel or DC, if they call, I would answer the phone. And if the role makes sense, I'd be all over it," he added. "I just would like the opportunity to do a bigger role, a different role. Maybe a deeper role. I'd love to have the opportunity to play, like an ominous villain in the superhero universe. Yeah. But never. I'm not done with it. But my journey with Drax is over."

Bautista On Working With James Gunn And DC

There's been a lot of reflection for the former WWE star over the last 12 months. ComicBook.com had to ask Bautista about the possibility of working with James Gunn again. He obviously loves the Guardians of the Galaxy director and would leap at the chance at a reunion. Despite that desire, Gunn hasn't come calling yet. But, Bautista wants the filmmaker to know he's down if the opportunity presents itself.

"I couldn't give you an honest answer to that because I think…" Bautista told us. "And, I'm only gonna say this because we've had conversations, over the years, it would the WWE Hall of Fame. I was supposed to go in last year and I was on a film and I just couldn't travel. I was on a film in South Africa and logistically we just couldn't make it happen. So, you know, and I haven't talked to James about the DC Universe."

"I would love to work with James again, whether it's DC Universe or not. I just love James Gunn. He's an incredible director and we have a camaraderie that's priceless," he continued. "So to work with him again ? I mean I'd do it for free. But, we just haven't had the conversations. He's on top of DC now. He's doing his thing. I'm trying to grind along in my processing. But, I'm always open-minded too and I've expressed that to him."

How Drax Changed Bautista's Life

It's clear from previous conversations about Drax that Bautista cares for that character a lot. Back in 2021, he told IGN that the Guardian changed his life. The former champion explained how his exit from WWE led to a period of uncertainty. Now, he's in a much better spot with a clear vision for his future.

"For people to really understand how much my life has changed, they would have to understand where I came from, what I went through when I was in wrestling, what I left behind to take a chance on going into acting," Bautista explained.

"And when I got the role of Drax in Guardians, I barely worked in three years. So I'd really left wrestling behind and I could have gone back with my tail between my legs, but I still [would] have been just stuck in a place that I never would have gone any further, but I just took a chance," the actor shared. "And then when I got [cast], not only because I was broke, [everything changed]. When I say broke, my house was foreclosed, I had nothing, man. I sold all my stuff. I sold everything that I made from [when] I was wrestling. I had issues with the IRS. I was just lost in everything."

