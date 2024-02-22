Surprising MCU Project Gets Positive Update Amid 'Retooling'

Marvel Studios has a reason to feel optimistic about one of 2024's under-hyped MCU projects. WandaVision fans, your day is almost here because Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is apparently shaping up alright. Yesterday, The Hollywood Reporter published a massive piece about the current "retooling" of the Marvel Universe. In one part of their reporting, they pointed out that internal takes on the return of Kathryn Hahn's witch are rosy. Usually Marvel Studios budgets about a week for reshoots on their project. However, Agatha had things wrapped up in just one day.

Now, that's no guarantee that writer Jac Schaeffer's return to Westview will put a spell on audiences like WandaVision did back in 2021. In the midst of some real tweaks, a show that only needed one day of reshoots is probably a good sign! However, some segments of the fanbase have been quick to write this one off because of how much has happened in the MCU. But, viewers will remember how much a phenomenon Disney+'s first Marvel series was when it aired. Expect some of those who joined the conversation to jump back into the fold.

What To Expect From Agatha?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has some real surprises in-store for late 2024. Collider interviewed Kathryn Hahn about her long-brewinghttps://comicbook.com/tv-shows/news/agatha-darkhold-diaries-mcu-kathryn-hahn-disney-plus-excitement/MCU return. One of Phase 4's big fan-favorites had to be Agatha Harkness as the actress tormented Scarlet Witch and Vision. While the WandaVision follow-up's story has been under lock and key, there has been massive speculation about a number of plot points. Are we getting Elizabeth Olsen back? Will the twins make an appearance after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Is Agatha a good witch now? All these massive questions have Marvel fans dreaming big. The actress is asking a little patience before Halloween kicks everything into high-gear.

Hahn smirked, "I can't say anything, but I'm so excited! You know, it's interesting you say that because my whole experience with Marvel, starting with WandaVision and then Agatha – everyone talks about the machine of Marvel, but I've really felt like I've been in this amazing splinter circus that has felt so trusted and so off to the side."

"These two projects could not have been more different from each other and could not have asked more different things of me, but a part always takes a little something from you and also gives a little something to you," she added with Collider. "So yes, of course, there was a call and response between the two of them because it's me, it's my life, it's my humanhood stepping from one to the other. I don't know if I could exactly say what it was, but she, of course, prepared me for the witch."

A Lot Of Pressure On The MCU

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Each one of these shows and movies carries quite a bit of pressure to move the story forward now. Since Multiverse of Madness, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange's corner of things hasn't really been revisited. For example, what's been going on with the people of Westview? ComicBook.com had the chance to speak to Emma Caufield about the pressure on all of the cast during WandaVision. The Internet was asking so many questions. Now, she'll go through the same thing for Agatha.

"Pain and all. I knew," Caulfield said during the BoxLunch Holiday Gala. "I was like, 'Oh, they're going to hate me. Or they're going to hate you. I'll just pretend I didn't know anything.' There's always pressure with a Marvel show. Especially one where I still can't say anything." She added. "I think people are really going to like [Agatha]. Kathryn Hahn is ... She's so great. Working with her is... I just... [loss for words]."

Does this make you more excited for Agatha? Let us know down in the comments!