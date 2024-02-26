The Marvels Star Brie Larson Offers Disappointing Update on MCU Future

Last year's The Marvels failed to make a major impact at the box office, both in comparison to the debut Captain Marvel and compared to other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and star Brie Larson offered a disappointing update about her future with the franchise, noting that she has nothing to discuss at the moment. Anyone who has been following the MCU over the past year knows that the franchise has been seeing more disappointments than usual, as both The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania were considered financial disappointments as the small screen's Secret Invasion also failed to ignite much excitement in fans. While we can't rule out Larson's return to the franchise entirely, it's possible that even Marvel Studios doesn't know the best place to bring her back.

When asked by Extra about her future with Marvel, Larson bluntly expressed, "I don't have anything to say about that." It's worth noting, though, that she made her remark and followed it with a wry smile, possibly teasing that she was leaning into the well-known shroud of secrecy around all MCU projects.

Despite making many public appearances during awards season, this is one of Larson's first updates on the beloved franchise in months, with her last remarks about Carol Danvers's future coming last November. At the time, Larson was much more optimistic about what was in store for her character's future.

"I don't want Marvel to come for me, but there is something," Larson previously explained to Entertainment Tonight. "There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to so..."

With months having passed since those more optimistic comments were made, it's possible that Marvel Studios has reevaluated what its future will look like.

Larson's tenure in the franchise has seen her bring unique dynamics to life, as she was first teased in Avengers: Infinity War before making her feature-length debut in Captain Marvel, while then returning months later for a small yet significant role in Avengers: Endgame. The Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels saw Carol becoming unlikely teammates with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), so whether Carol will earn another solo adventure or be established as part of a team is yet to be confirmed.

Two Avengers movies are set for 2026 and 2027, so it's possible we won't be getting significant glimpses of the character until those massive team-up adventures.

