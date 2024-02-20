X-Men '97 Writer Reveals if Show Is Set in the MCU

X-Men '97's head writer has revealed if the show is actually sat in the MCU. On Instagram, Beau DeMayo has been answering fan questions nonstop about the upcoming Disney+ series. However, for fans hoping that X-Men '97's team at mutants would make the jump to the MCU, there's some bad news. DeMayo said, "We are our own thing." So, wow that may be a bummer for some viewers, that hasn't stopped the fandom at large from dissecting that trailer with a fine tooth comb. The writer talked to Entertainment Weekly about the retro aesthetic and some of the nods in that clip

"Every design choice is actually a clue to the storylines we're doing," DeMayo shared. "Nothing is arbitrary." The writer would also acknowledge some of the individual references. "It's a nice nod to Pryde of the X-Men," he added of a reference to the 1989 pilot for a different X-Men series. "But it is to throw the X-Men back to a time where they're thinking about: What part of this do I want to keep? Was it truly simpler back then, or were we just more naive?"

X-Men Are Freaking Everywhere

Marvel has been on an X-Men roll in the over the last two weeks. First, the reveal of the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer shook the Internet to its core. The MCU movie has the most viewed trailer of all time, beating out Spider-Man: No Way Home. Then, just a few days later the studio unveiled X-Men '97. The long anticipated show follows-up X-Men: The Animated Series from the 90s. Back when The Marvels released, Kevin Feige gestured towards some wild X-Men stuff talking to Entertainment Tonight. So far, Marvel has backed that up.

"I dont know if it's delicate, it's super exciting, but the X-Men are as solid and rich and great a concept and characters that exist. (There's) the return of the animated series next year, which we're very excited about," Feige said at the premiere. "I saw some new final episodes today which really bring you back to that core of who the X-Men are and that soap opera that those characters represent. And in live-action, people will see....perhaps, soon."

What's The Hook For X-Men '97?

Marvel Studios provides a fresh description for the animated series: "X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler."

"Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo."

How excited are you for X-Men '97? Let us know down in the comments!