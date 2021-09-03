Marvel’s Shang-Chi Review Round-Up: What the Critics Are Saying

Master Marvel Origin Story "Shang-Chi is another smartly calibrated extension of the Marvel stable amid its endeavors to become more diverse," reads a positive review from Brian Lowry for CNN.com that says the movie "masters the art of the Marvel origin story." prevnext

Superhero Stardom In his first turn as the Master of Kung Fu, Liu is "simply a joy to watch," reads an excerpt from Brian Truitt's review for USA Today. "He's the MCU's most significant and infectious rookie since the late Chadwick Boseman [Black Panther] with the same face-of-the-franchise appeal as Chris Evans [Captain America]."

Legendary Actors The addition of famed Hong Kong actor Tony Leung to the MCU "provides an arresting entry point into a hero's origin story that tries, with some success, to rise above Marvel business-as-usual," critic Justin Chang writes for The Los Angeles Times, adding: "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is most enjoyable when it shakes off the tedious franchise imperatives and forges its own path. The movie's late-breaking highlights include Michelle Yeoh's performance as Ying Nan, a mentor figure to Shang-Chi and Xialing [Meng'er Zhang] who dispenses pearls of wisdom with customary poise and offers a warm counterweight to Leung's brooding chill."

Blurry Bust Aside from Leung, Shang-Chi is "a bust," according to Jake Cole of Slant Magazine: "Even the most grounded choreography is plainly being aided by computer effects, and the chopped-up close-ups on the action consistently reduce the sparring characters to a blur. As per usual for the MCU, the final act devolves into loud and chaotic visual nonsense, with the Oedipal reckoning between Shang-Chi and Wenwu [Leung] giving way to an incomprehensible conflagration of magical beasts and largescale warfare that only further emphasizes the lack of interest that the film has in its ostensibly probing human drama."

Flawed but Fun "A world of Asian mysticism, with dragons, demons, and creatures-think Asian Wuxia movies like House of Flying Daggers meets Raya The Last Dragon-that feels unique to what we've already seen in the mystic side of the MCU," reads a positive review of the "flawed" but fun movie from The Playlist's Rodrigo Perez.

Frustratingly Generic "Shang-Chi is as bland and busy as its title," reads an excerpt from Jacob Oller's negative review for Paste Magazine. "Shang-Chi can't even keep its fights free from the MCU's encroaching house style. Its final battle falls prey to the same collision between ambition and tradition that drags its narrative down. While Shang-Chi strives for unique, expressive, even impressively grotesque design for its creatures, critters, armor and weapons, it's all blurred in a digital slurry under assault from the same kind of ill-defined flying critters that seem to plague every film in the MCU." The review continues: "Not only does this climax not make much visual sense, filling the frame with swirling nonsense that probably looked great as concept art, it's as frustratingly generic as its trained killer hero."