Marvel's Shang-Chi Sequel Gets Major Update

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is still aboard the Marvel project after another major shakeup. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the filmmaker is no longer at the helm of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. That sent Marvel fans into a tailspin as they tried to figure all of this stuff out. However, they can rest easy knowing Shang-Chi 2 is still coming and with the fan-favorite director still in-tow. Along with that news is the reporting that Cretton is still a part of the Wonder Man Disney+ series and there have already been two episode of that show filmed to date. (Expect more updates on Wonder Man now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has concluded.

There has been a maelstrom of Marvel news this week with What If…? Season 2's trailer, a new teaser for Sony's Madam Web movie and reports about big changes to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Joanna Robinson mentioned whispers about Jeff Loveness being off the project on The Ringer's House of R podcast. Then the Internet windmilled that into Marvel Studios moving off of Kang the Conqueror entirely. A decision like that would stem from Jonathan Majors' ongoing legal trial. Now, with this new announcement out in the world, fans feel like that only bolsters the claims that Avengers 5 is getting an overhaul.

What's Coming In Shang-Chi 2?

We know for sure that Shang-Chi 2 is coming. Collider previously spoke with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu about the inevitable sequel to the first film. He teased that there would be some new things brought to the MCU in Shang-Chi 2 whenever it drops. It's hard not to think that the sequel won't be getting moved up as a result of all these shifting release dates and the availability of actors. Check out what he had to say right here.

"Going into a sequel feels exciting. It doesn't necessarily feel like there's a pressure to perform or a pressure to exceed," Liu explained to the outlet. "It feels like we've established a world and there's just something really nostalgic and exciting about returning to that world that we've spent so much time ideating on and thinking about. And then, we're getting to revisit some things, but also show the viewer new things. We'll deliver all of the amazing action that we were celebrated for on the first movie, but then also hopefully explore new sides of Shaun's character and the characters around him. That is, of course, if we can still afford Michelle Yeoh. She's on top of the world and just the queen of everything."

Will We See Shang-Chi Before Then?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

A lot of fans have wondered what's been going on with Shang-Chi after the post-credits scene to his introduction movie. Simu Liu's character saw that his rings were a beacon to an unknown force and he was unofficially an Avenger now. But, he hasn't materialized since. With so many projects on the docket, it wouldn't be exactly unheard of to see him cameo somewhere else. Like so many MCU characters on the board right now, the question is where? Liu spoke to PEOPLE about his next time on-deck as Shang-Chi and he believes fans might be surprised.

"I'm such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game," Liu shared. "I think that's what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan." He added, "And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think .... We'll see."

Do you think Shang-Chi 2 will get moved up? Let us know down in the comments!