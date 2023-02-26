Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Teases He Might Team Up With Other Marvel Characters "Sooner Than You Think"

Last night, Marvel Cinematic Universe star Smiu Liu hosted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Scientific and Technical Awards. In 2021, Liu made his debut in the MCU playing the titular character in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and fans are eager to find out when he'll be showing up next. For now, there's no confirmation on when the actor will return, but he is expected to be a major player in Avengers: Kang Dynasty. However, that movie isn't being released until 2025. Last night, Liu had the chance to chat with PEOPLE, and he teased fans might be seeing Shang-Chi sooner than expected.

"I'm such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game," Liu shared. "I think that's what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan." He added, "And who knows, they might see something sooner than you think .... We'll see."

Is Shang-Chi 2 Happening?

It was previously confirmed that Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton will be helming a Shang-Chi sequel with Liu returning to play the titular hero, but Marvel Studios has yet to announce a release date for the project. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at BoxLunch's Holiday Gala benefitting Feeding America, Liu says a direct sequel to Legend of the Ten Rings is most definitely in the cards.

"I think I know as much as anyone else, right? There's going to be a sequel, I think that part was obvious but it was also made official," Liu explained. "As far as when I think that's just a question of timing and how well my back holds up through the years. I'll make 40 of them if we can."

During the interview, Liu also opened up about Cretton signing an exclusive deal with Marvel Studios to not only develop a Shang-Chi, sequel but also a Disney+ TV series. It was also recently announced that he will be directing Kang Dynasty.

"It feels incredible. I obviously learned about the news a little bit before the rest of the world did, but I freaked out," Liu said. "I sent him like forty texts in a row, all exclamation marks. I'm just so incredibly happy for him, he's so deserving of that spot. What makes him such a special filmmaker, and I've said this from the beginning even when we were premiering our movie, is his ability to make a $150 million movie really, really small, in the best possible way. I'm really looking forward to what he does on that even grander scale of The Avengers because I think it's easy to maybe get lost in the spectacle of what those movies can be, the vastness and the grandness of it, but if you can maintain the humanity and the human stories, I think that's what will make a movie memorable and special, and I think Destin's got it. I think he's got it and I think he deserves this so much. I'm so excited to get to work for him again."

