Madame Web Trailer Reveals First Look at Surprising Spider-Women Costumes

The first trailer for Madame Web arrived on Wednesday morning, showcasing a whole new side of Sony's Spider-Man Universe. The live-action film is set to include a number of fan-favorite characters from across Marvel Comics' mythos — and as the trailer reveals, some of them will be suiting up in costume. Visions in the trailer very briefly show Julia Carpenter (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor) in their respective comic-accurate superhero suits. All three women have served as Spider-Woman (and in Anya's case, Spider-Girl) over the years in Marvel Comics, and now we know that Madame Web will lean into the legacy in some form or fashion.

Additionally, the Madame Web trailer reveals a more mysterious Spider-Man-esque suit that seems to be worn by a male character. Previous set photos seemed to hint that Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), who appears to be the film's villain, might be the one donning the costume.

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

What Is Madame Web About?

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (played by Dakota Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Emma Roberts, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

What Are Sony's Spider-Man Movies?

Sony has three Spider-Man Universe movies scheduled to debut in 2024 alone, with Madame Web, Kraven the Hunter, and the newly-dated Venom 3. After a nearly year-long delay, Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to be released on August 30, 2024. The film is directed by J.C. Chando and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular big-game hunter and Ariana DeBose as Calypso. The cast also includes Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, Fred Hechinger, and Levi Miller. Venom 3 will be directed by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey), who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. In addition to star and producer Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are both joining the cast. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will all produce alongside Marcel and Hardy.

What did you think of the first trailer for Madame Web? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Madame Web is currently scheduled to be released on February 16, 2024.