Every New Marvel MCU Movie Release Date After the Actors' Strike

Here's the latest revised list for every Marvel MCU movie being released for the next few years, following the end of the Actors Strike

Marvel Studios has change its release slate so often during Phases 4 and 5 that it's almost pointless to do these lists mapping it all out – but here we go again! In the wake of the Actors and Writers Strikes ending, Disney and Marvel announced a revised schedule for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film slate. Check that below!

New Marvel Movie Released After the Actors Strike

Deadpool 3 – July 26, 2024

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

Deadpool 3 is headed back into its second half of production now that the Actor's Strike is over. Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will partner with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine on a violent, funny, and apparently heartfelt trip through the Marvel Multiverse.

Captain America: Brave New World – February 14, 2025

Following The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon is the new Captain America. He sure picked a bad time for the promotion, as The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) will seemingly help to usher in a whole new era of supervillain threat for the MCU – including the dreaded Serpent Society. Harrison Ford will take over the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross from the late William Hurt.

Fantastic Four – May 2, 2025

The Fantastic Four has been one of the hardest projects for any studio to get right (three stalled attempts and counting...). Marvel's first family is now in the hands of WanaVision director Matt Shakman, who promises heart, humor and family drama to go with the fantastical sci-fi. Fantastic Four is also expected to be a pivotal chapter in the larger Marvel Multiverse Saga.

Thunderbolts – July 25, 2025

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel's team of anit-hero misfits is rumored to be closely connected to some game-changing events in Captain America 4 – although how Marvel is approaching this film beyond that, is widely unknown. The ensemble cast of Marvel side-character veterans is interesting (to say the least), and if there's one film on the slate that could spark a feeling of freshness with the MCU, it's probably this one.

Blade – November 7, 2025

Blade has a million eyes now focused on it, after a controversial new report about the movie's twisting path through development at Marvel Studios. Current rumors point to Marvel going back to the drawing board with Blade, reportedly looking at a lower budget (under $100 million) horror-action format, built around two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – May 1, 2026

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

It may be smarter to call this one "Avengers 5" at this point. If any of the rumors now are true, then there's a chance that Marvel Studios could make the drastic move of switching directions, and replacing Jonathan Majors' Kang/He Who Remains/Victor Timely with a different big bad for the Multiverse Saga. If that's true, then the entire concept for this fifth Avengers film is invalid and will be re-imagined into whatever fits the revised storyline.

Avengers: Secret Wars – May 7, 2027

If we don't know anything for sure about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty anymore, then we certainly don't know anything about Secret Wars. Right now, another 3+ years before we get some big climactic multiversal war story seems like a very far stretch. TV and movie fans aren't exactly thrilled about the number of big franchises that have started telling multiverse stories – so while Marvel Studios may have once had an epic lineup of Marvel movie and TV show cameos planned for a massive crossover, it's hard to know for sure if that "event" will still play. Either way, Avengers 6 is coming.

Marvel's MCU Movies are streaming on Disney+. The Marvels is now in theaters.