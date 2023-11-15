What If...? Season 2 Trailer Released by Marvel

Marvel Studios has released the trailer for What If...? Season 2, the next installment of its animated anthology series featuring stories from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse. The trailer also confirms an unusual release strategy for the series, which will debut on December 22nd and release new episodes daily for nine days, starting with "What If... Captain Carter Fought The HYDRA Stomper?" and including a Christmas episode involving a Die Hard-like situation at Avengers Tower. You can watch the trailer for Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 on Disney+, as narrated by Jeffrey Wright in the role of the Watcher, embedded below.

A.C. Bradley developed What If...? for Disney+. In addition to Wright as the Watcher, the show's Season 1 voice cast included Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange Supreme, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter / Captain Carter, Lake Bell as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Chadwick Boseman as Star-Lord T'Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

That What If...? Missing Episode

The first season of What If...? cut an episode about Gamora. Bradley previously teased that fans may see that episode eventually.

"We definitely will," Bradley said when asked if we'll see more of Gamora. "What happened with the Gamora episode, there was originally supposed to be — early on in the season — a Tony and Gamora-centric episode. However, due to COVID and production delays, one of our amazing, amazing animation houses around the globe got hit pretty hard by the pandemic. And we were left with two choices: push the entire season to later this year, or push this one episode to Season 2. We made the choice to push that episode to Season 2, and hoped that seeing Gamora in the finale serves as a teaser for what is to come. In season two, it'll almost be like a little bit of a prequel, we'll see how Tony and Gamora became friends, because those two don't even interact in the main MCU universe."

More Kurt in What If...?

What If...?'s first season also featured David Dasmalchian reprising his role as Kurt from the Ant-Man movies. He recently spoke to ComicBook.com about the possibility of seeing more of Kurt in the show's future.

"We will find out," Dastmalchian teased. "So Kurt was mauled by the zombies. But that was just one 'What If.' What the wonder of What If..? is what if the zombie apocalypse doesn't happen? What if Kurt opened a hair salon somewhere in San Francisco ... And Scott [Lang] and him, I mean, who knows what's happening with the X-Con guys? Or what about Veb? Because when you think of What If...?, I think there's a million 'what ifs' I could come up with for that. What if Veb was the fourth member of The Fantastic Four? I don't know. Who knows?" He added, "I mean, come on, you're listening here, Brad Winderbaum. Kevin Feige? Okay, pay attention."

What is What If...? Season 2 about?

According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

What If...? Season 2 debuts on Disney+ on December 22nd. What If...? Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+.