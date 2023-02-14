Chris Hemsworth Has Perfect Response to Ant-Man 3's Kang Quote About Killing Thor

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth isn't taking too kindly to one particular line of dialogue in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and has offered the perfect response.

As you can see below, Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Ant-Man 3 featuring Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conquerer, the big bad villain for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current Multiverse Saga story arc. In the scene, Kang meets Scott Lang/Ant-Man for what might not be quite the first time. In fact, Kang has apparently killed so many Avengers from so many different realities across the Marvel Multiverse that he actually confuses Ant-Man for Thor!

"You're an Avenger..." Kang says. "Have I killed you before? They all blur together after a while. You're not the one with the hammer?"

Well, Chris Hemsworth saw that new clip of Kang seemingly nonchalantly talking about killing Thor and clapped back with a little Marvel movie clip of his own:

The clip above is, of course, from Avengers: Infinity War, when Thor is first getting to know Rocket Raccoon. Thor has a somewhat manic monologue about all the trauma's that he's gone through in the MCU (up to that point, at least...), including getting his butt whipped by Thanos in the film's opening sequence. Thor's final boast is that Thanos has "never fought me twice," which only sounded half-good when first spoken.

Then again, maybe Chris Hemsworth shouldn't be picking that particular quote to lean on for this discussion. In Infinity War, Thor indeed does get the chance to fight Thanos again – on the battlefield during the Battle of Wakanda. However, in that second bout, Thor infamously failed to deliver the kill shot on Thanos with his mystical ax, Stormbreaker, giving the Mad Titan the second he needed to achieve The Snap with the Infinity Gauntlet, and wipe out half of all life in the universe.

With Kang, the stakes are even greater. This chapter of the MCU isn't called "The Multiverse Saga" without reason. Kang the Conqueror is a threat to all realities, while Thanos was just trying to control one. After this clip, Marvel fans are generally worrying that Kang could eventually make good on his threat, and add the MCU's version of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to the pile of hammers that have broken under his boot.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be in theaters Friday.