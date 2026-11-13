Marvel Star Reveals Struggles to Find Work After Joining the MCU

Although the MCU has made major household names out of many actors, one star has revealed that, after their MCU debut, they struggled to find work. Marvel has certainly brought in its fair share of established talent, but there are also many examples of the franchise bringing in some lesser known actors, including in major roles. In fact, headlines about Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and Loki star Tom Hiddleston being “no names” when they were cast continue to make the rounds online more than a decade later because it seems so unfathomable now.

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Following Avengers: Endgame, which signaled the end of the Infinity Saga, there were also many characters now to be added and cast in the myriad new movies and shows being released. Among those movies, despite the titular lead being a well-established Avenger, was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which introduced the multiverse-hopping character America Chavez, played by Xochitl Gomez. So far, that has been Gomez’s only live-action appearance in the MCU, and it isn’t clear when or if she will return. Sadly, that uncertainty didn’t make landing roles elsewhere any easier for Gomez following that movie. Check out her exact comments below.

Multiverse of Madness Led to Some Difficulties for Gomez

One would think that landing a major role like America Chavez in the MCU, especially when it meant a massive big screen debut, would mean tons of offers pouring in, but in a recent interview with Bustle, Gomez revealed that things weren’t quite smooth sailing immediately after that movie was released. Gomez said, “After that, I had a hard time getting roles because they were like, ‘She’s too expensive. What if she’s in this and that, her schedule?’ And I’m like, ‘Guys….’” When asked whether this stemmed from people simply assuming that these things were true, Gomez confirmed, “Yes. It was a gift and a curse because I was like, ‘Wait, I want to do the cool indie movies. Give me a chance, guys.’” It makes sense that this would happen, although it is a shame, as Gomez is a very talented actress. Luckily, those obstacles seem short-lived; however, audiences are still waiting on an update regarding her MCU role.

Most notably, Gomez is not confirmed to be appearing in Avengers: Doomsday next month, but that is genuinely surprising, considering that the movie is centered on multiversal collapse and America’s powers are specifically tied to the multiverse. It’s possible that Gomez is in Doomsday as America and that is being kept under wraps—Gomez even touches upon that possibility in the same interview, saying, “Well, they own the rights to my image, so it’s possible.”

Gomez added some ideas for what that return might look like in the future, saying, “We left her at a really interesting place where she finally understood her powers and what she’s capable of, so I want to see what’s going on there and how buddy-buddy she and Wong are.” Hopefully, that return is coming sooner rather than later, as America really is a great character and could undoubtedly be massively helpful in the fight against Doom.

Do you think America is secretly going to be in Doomsday? Where do you hope to see her next? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.