This Missing MCU Character Is Key to the Avengers in Doomsday & Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga is rapidly building to its ultimate climax that promises epic confrontations and universe-altering stakes in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). As incursions threaten to collapse realities and powerful new enemies emerge from all corners of the multiverse, the Avengers will surely need every advantage on their side. Yet, among the established heroes and even some anticipated or unexpected new faces, one character who has been relegated to the sidelines after her debut, holds the potential to be the single most valuable tool in the Avenges’ arsenal: America Chavez. Introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, America has the extraordinary and solitarily unique ability to punch holes in reality, allowing her and those she takes with her to travel freely between different universes. While her initial romp in the MCU focused on her need for protection from a grief-stricken and Darkhold-influenced Wanda Maximoff rather than actively participating in the multiversal conflict, the unique nature of her powers positions her as a linchpin in the battles to come— an indispensable hero that could very well determine the fate of not just one, but countless realities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Her ability to navigate the chaotic landscape of the multiverse with ease that even Doctor Strange cannot replicate makes her more than just another hero; she is a multiversal key, and the Avengers’ success in Doomsday and Secret Wars could (and should) hinge on her abilities.

America Chavez’s Unique Powers are Tailor Made for Multiversal Conflicts

The primary threat facing the Avengers in the Multiverse Saga revolves around incursions – the dangerous collision of two universes that inevitably leads to the destruction of one or both realities. Navigating the treacherous and unpredictable multiversal terrain requires more than just brute strength or magical powers; it demands the ability to travel across dimensions safely and reliably. This is where America Chavez’s power becomes not only important, but the key to everything.

Unlike magical portals, mystical objects, or technologically advanced gadges or ships, America’s abilities are a part of her makeup and can happen instantaneously. She can create direct pathways between universes without the need for complex calculations or the risk of unstable rifts. Her inherent control over multiversal travel gives the Avengers a tactical advantage that cannot be rivaled, not even by Doctor Doom himself. America has the ability to instantly reposition teams of heroes across different realities for different purposes, such as evacuating civilians from a universe facing collapse, or to chase down multiversal threats that would otherwise be unreachable. In a landscape defined by instability and the constant threat of universal annihilation, her unique power set offers a level of flexibility and responsiveness that could prove to be the ultimate deciding facto in their fight against multiversal doom.

America Chavez is not just a means of transportation; she is a mobile, organic gateway, capable of opening doors to opportunities and solutions that would be impossible for the Avengers to access through any other means. This was a fact that Wanda Maximoff was acutely aware of in Multiverse of Madness, which is why she was so hellbent on capturing America in order to travel to universes where her twin sons were alive. If even the Scarlet Witch— the most powerful being in the MCU —envies and wants to covet this power, America stands above the rest in terms of importance and potential.

America’s Potential Could Hold the Key to Understanding and Fighting Multiversal Threats

Beyond her practical ability to transport both herself and others across the multiverse, America Chavez’s existence and the nature of her powers could hold a deeper importance in understanding and ultimately defeating the threats that plague the Multiverse Saga. The origins of her abilities remain shrouded in mystery— a fact that was briefly touched upon in Multiverse of Madness. Exploring the source of her power could unlock never-before-seen insights into the fundamental workings of the multiverse itself. Could her abilities be linked to a specific point of origin, a nexus of realities, or perhaps even a cosmic entity with ties to the multiversal structure?

Understanding the “how” and “why” behind America’s powers could give the Avengers vital information about the incursions, the entities orchestrating them, and potential weaknesses that could be exploited, especially now that Reed Richards— the biggest brain in Marvel history —has been introduced into the MCU. If anyone can figure out the source or nature of America’s powers, it would more than likely be Mister Fantastic himself.

Furthermore, as someone who has traveled across the multiverse since childhood, America has an intuitive understanding of its nuances and dangers that no map or scientific instrument could ever replicate. Her experiences, her instincts, and perhaps even subconscious awareness of multiversal patterns could provide the Avengers with guidance that no other hero could bring to the table, allow her to act as a compass in the chaotic storm of colliding realities.

America’s personal journey makes her uniquely suited for the psychological toll of a multiversal war. Unlike many heroes who are tied to one universe, America has always been an outsider— someone who was forced to adapt to different realities. This resilience and her deep-seated desire to find a place to belong could serve as a powerful emotional core for the Avengers. She understands the weight of a shattered home and the importance of fighting to save what remains. In a scenario where the heroes are constantly confronted with broken or alternate versions (or even variants) of themselves, their loved ones, and their world, America’s innate strength could be a beacon of hope, reminding them of the personal stakes and giving them the will to press on.

Her journey from running away from her power to mastering it is a perfect arc to parallel the Avengers’ own struggle to control the multiversal chaos that is to come. Her untapped potential, therefore, goes far beyond simply being a mode of transportation— she could very well be the key to unlocking the secrets of the multiverse and, in doing so, finding the means to save it from utter destruction in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.