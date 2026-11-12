Marvel’s Kevin Feige Doubles Down and Debunks Doomsday’s Biggest Fan Theory

With VisionQuest having officially concluded, Avengers: Doomsday is now the primary focus of the Marvel fans, but Kevin Feige has just asserted that, even with so little time left before the movie releases, fans are still totally wrong about this one major theory. VisionQuest set up at least one massive Doomsday plot detail with the shocking post-credits return of one long-awaited character, but there are still so many mysteries head into Doomsday. Some of those are, unsurprisingly, about who is going to die, as Avengers movies are known to claim a life or two—or several.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, among the biggest questions heading into the movie is still why Robert Downey Jr. was chosen as the actor for Doctor Doom. Although myriad Marvel execs and MCU stars have pushed off giving any clear answer and even suggested that there are no similarities between Doom and Tony Stark/Iron Man, that still feels next to impossible; surely, there is a reason why Downey was the choice. Yet again, though, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has insisted that the biggest fan theory connecting Doom and Iron Man isn’t true, this time in a brand-new interview with Empire Magazine.

Is Doctor Doom Truly Not a Tony Stark Variant?

As soon as it was revealed that Downey was playing Doctor Doom, the theories understandably began flying, and one of the most popular was that Doom is a Tony Stark variant (or vice versa). Especially considering Doomsday represents a multiversal event, this just made sense, and it seemed like the most obvious explanation. Previously, however, Feige suggested fans were wrong about this theory, and now, per a new issue of Empire, he has doubled down on that point, saying, “People wondered, ‘Is Doom just a variant of another character? Is this just a shortcut to bringing back another character?’ The answer is no. He’s Victor Von Doom.”

Although Feige didn’t name Tony/Iron Man specifically in that quote, the implication is obvious, considering that Downey is playing the character. There’s a chance, of course, that this is a misdirect and Feige is just trying to keep the truth under wraps, but it’s interesting that he’s now been consistent for months in saying that this theory in particular is wrong. If Feige is telling the truth, that raises some massive questions about how this will be explained. It would be downright shocking—and, arguably, not in a good way—if there simply was no explanation for Downey being brought back to the MCU in this way.

There are, no doubt, other possibilities on the table. In fact, Doom’s appearance in the VisionQuest post-credits scene has already raised suspicions that it may not be RDJ under the mask after all. That remains to be seen, but Feige really is drilling down on the idea that the massive Tony Stark variant theory is incorrect.

Do you believe that Doom isn’t a Tony Stark variant? Why do you think Robert Downey Jr. was the choice for Doctor Doom? Let us know in the comments down below.