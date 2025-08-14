One of the MCU’s Most Important Missing Stars Just Teased Their Avengers Return

One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most important stars is finally returning to the big screen. After making her debut as America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, actress Xochitl Gomez seemed to confirm her return in Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production overseas. While attending the premiere for the upcoming film Nobody 2, the actress took a brief moment to talk to ET Online and tease what she hopes to bring to her character in the upcoming project. The young actress kept it simple, stating she’s just excited to see her future, before ultimately asking for the fans to tell her what they hope to see from America in Avengers: Doomsday.

“I’m excited to see her future. I think most importantly – actually, this thing’s going out to you guys, what do you guys want to see? What are you hoping for America’s future?” Gomez answered, careful not to give anything away. As to what three words she’d pick to hopefully describe what America embodies in Avengers: Doomsday? Gomez had some pretty exciting choices for fans. “Bravery, courage, and let’s say, powerful.”

America Chavez’s MCU Future Is Bright

The young actress had one final tease for fans when asked who she would like to, hopefully, share the screen with in the upcoming film. Careful to avoid causing rumors, though, she made a quick disclaimer before giving her answer. “I hope to share, not to say anything, this is just like speculation, vibes, I mean, I worked with her once, and I’d love to work with her again. She was a dream. I’d love to work with Elizabeth Olsen again.”

America was an incredibly important character that was first introduced in the long-awaited Doctor Strange sequel. The character, who is not only one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful characters, is also a huge part of the Multiverse storyline being explored within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, she is born in the Utopian Parallel, an alternate dimension, and is known for her superhuman strength, durability, and the ability to open star-shaped portals for interdimensional travel. These powers were only briefly on display in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, leaving plenty for the character to still showcase on screen within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only is America vital to the Multiverse storyline, but she’s also incredibly important to the Young Avengers team that has been teased for years now. The character joined the Young Avengers in the comic book series of the same name by Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie. In that lineup of Young Avengers, America teamed up with Wiccan, Hulkling, Kid Loki, Marvel Boy, and Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’ve seen Ms. Marvel already approaching Kate Bishop about a team of young heroes, seemingly confirming Marvel Studios has plans for the Young Avengers, and it would seem unlikely that the studio would go against including America Chavez on the team.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit the big screen on December 18, 2026.