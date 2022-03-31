Marvel Stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson to Star in Jason Bateman's Project Artemis

✖

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are best known for playing Captain America and Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but their time together onscreen predates the MCU. The stars both appeared in The Perfect Score back in 2004 and The Nanny Diaries in 2007, and now that their days with Marvel are seemingly over, they'll be teaming up for another new project. Deadline announced today that Evans and Johansson will star in Project Artemis, a new film directed by Jason Bateman for Apple.

Not much is currently known about Project Artemis, but Deadline reports that the project is set against the space race. The screenplay is being written by Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actor René Russo. Johansson will produce with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company. Bateman will also produce via Aggregate Films. Earlier today, Evans took to social media to celebrate the casting news. "VERY excited about this one!!," Evans wrote on Instagram. You can check out his post below:

As for Evans and Marvel, Marvel Studios recently announced a Captain America 4, and while Anthony Mackie is expected to play the titular role, there have already been rumors that Evans will appear in the movie as Steve Rogers. However, last year, there were other rumors that Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the actor quickly took to Twitter to write, "News to me." That doesn't mean much considering how many Marvel stars have been forced to lie about casting, but Evans has said in the past that returning to play Steve Rogers after Avengers: Endgame would be a "risky" move.

Evans does have some other exciting projects in the works. The actor will be voicing the titular role in Lightyear, the new Pixar movie about the astronaut Buzz Lightyear is based on. Evans will also be seen in The Gray Man, which is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name and is set to star Evans and Ryan Gosling in addition to Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. It was also recently announced that Evans will be playing cinema legend, Gene Kelly.

Are you excited to see Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson team up again? Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates about Project Artemis.