Marvel Studios Reportedly Looking to Introduce X-Men Mutant Firestar

The X-Men will be arriving to the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon or later — that much is a given. One new rumor that's circulating online suggests one of the first mutants to be introduced to MCU won't be Wolverine, nor will it be Jean Grey. Rather, one popular fan scooper suggests Marvel Studios is actively thinking of ways to bring Firestar into live-action in some shape, way, or form. You read that right — Firestar, the same Firestar that first appeared in Spider-Man and His Amazin Friends on NBC before finding a home in the Marvel Comics lore several months after the fact.

The rumor itself comes from @DanielRPK, who simply says Marvel Studios is looking to use the character. In which way the studio will use her has yet to be seen, though one may think the studio could mirror the character's origins by introducing her in Spider-Man 3. The interesting thing there, however, would be the studio's introduction of the character — one whose rights had previously been owned by 20th Century Fox — in a movie that's ultimately a Sony property.

Firestar, or Angelica Jones, is a mutant that has the ability to manipulate microwaves and in turn, the powers to create heat and flames. Throughout the Marvel mythos, not only has Firestar been a member of the X-Men, but she's also been a recurring member of the New Warriors, a team oftentimes made up of teenage or young adult superheroes — another potential tie-in that could lead to a Spider-Man appearance.

Though the MCU's Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has long been under the wing of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), that's no longer the case as the latter died during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Last year, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said Spider-Man 3 will be all about Peter Parker finally growing up and to do that, he may need some friends.

“It’ll be fun to see Spidey back in his element, out of the shadow of Tony, out of the shadow of the other Avengers, as his own man now, as his own hero,” Feige said in a July interview when asked how the franchise moves forward following Far From Home’s mid-credits shocker. “And yet now facing his own challenges that aren’t coming from Avengers fighting, like [Captain America: Civil War], or aliens coming, like [Avengers: Infinity War] or [Avengers: Endgame]. It’s all Peter focused and Peter based.”

