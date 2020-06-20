Marvel Studios Reportedly Talking to Mandalorian Director Deborah Chow About Future Project

✖

Despite an extensive career in television beforehand, director Deborah Chow exploded onto the scene with her episodes of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian last year. This resulted in her being named the sole director on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series and making her a household name in nerdy sanctums. If a new rumor is to be believed, she could be taking her talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as MCU Cosmic reports Marvel Studios has met with Chow "about multiple potential projects they have in the pipeline." It's unclear just which project they have in the works that they'd be interested in having her direct, but there's no shortage of possibilities.

Marvel has a slew of projects in the works with Disney+ TV shows Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk all in development and without directors attached. The highly anticipated feature film Captain Marvel 2 is also in the works at the studio, but timing is key for what projects Chow would be able to step behind the camera. As stated earlier she's been tapped to direct the Obi-Wan series, which is currently scheduled to begin filming in January of next year. As a result her schedule will likely be full for the better part of next year, around the time that Captain Marvel 2 would need to start filming.

Chow is no stranger to working in the realm of Marvel though, having previously directed episodes of Jessica Jones and Iron Fist for the Netflix collection of shows. Her other credits include Mr. Robot, Fear the Walking Dead, Lost in Space, American Gods, and Better Call Saul. She was previously attached to a feature adaptation of the novel The Possibility of Fireflies.

After Chow's episode of The Mandalorian premiered fans vocally expressed their support for her as a director and for being tapped to helm the Obi-Wan series. Even the cast of the Star War series had high praise for her too with co-star Carl Weathers telling Variety that Chow was “really fantastic to work with on so many levels.”

“It really came across that she knew what she wanted and had mapped out what this episode was going to be very precisely,” Weathers added. “As an actor working with so many different directors, when somebody has a great sense of what they want to do, it allows you a lot more freedom and your choices are much more in sync. She took the pressure off of me and the other actors.”

