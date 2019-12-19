Star Wars: The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano Praises Director Deborah Chow

✖

The penultimate episode of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ today and was the second episode of the new Disney+ series to be directed by Deborah Chow. Chow has helmed episodes of big series such as American Gods, Mr. Robot, and Better Call Saul and will soon be taking the reigns on the upcoming series about Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi. Chow's two The Mandalorian episodes, "The Sin" and "The Reckoning," have been met with high praise. In fact, Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on the series, recently took to Instagram to commend Chow's hard work.

"#DeborahChow is a complete badass. Director of the 3rd & 7th episodes of @themandalorian it doesn't surprise me at all that they are going to have her direct all episodes for the #obiwan series for Disney. Her calm determination centered all the cast and crew around her internal drive and mischievous twinkle in her eyes... I am so proud to have been apart of her team.. cause whatever she is battling, she, in herself, is the right team to be on. I adore you to the moon and beyond Deb. Thank you for the leadership and guidance and more importantly.. inspiration. Keep kicking ass and taking names my friend.. all my support, always," Carano wrote.

In addition to Chow, other episodes of The Mandalorian have been directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope, The Chi), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads, Solemates), and Dave Filoni (Star Wars: Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels). The season finale was helmed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows), who also voices IG-11 on the show.

