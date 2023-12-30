Marvel Studios Reveals Shang Chi and the Ten Rings Secrets

Marvel Studios revealed some secrets about Shang Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings. In a new Instagram post, from visual development supervisor Jackson Sze, fans have learned a little bit more about that iconic weapons used by Simu Liu's comic hero. He explained that they were trying to shoot for some visual interest with the rings but not be too specific. The studio deliberately avoided having any discernible characters on the sides of the artifacts. You can easily imagine fans pausing and trying to decipher any messages the rings might've had. Sze said that there was an Easter egg discussed, but in the end they thought better of it.

"5 golden rings for the 5th day of Christmas! Sorry… Couldn't resist… Tried to strike a balance between simplicity and visual interest with the rings," Sze revealed. "The ruins/texture should read as Chinese calligraphy without actually saying any word in particular. I was tempted to hide my Chinese name in there but thought better of it. Too risky! Ha! This and more designs our team had done for Shang-Chi are available in the movie's art book. It's been great to see the Ten Rings appear on What If…? Season 2 as well. The entire season has been so entertaining, hope you had a chance to check it out."

A Phase 4 Favorite Appears Again

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

A lot of fans were surprised to see the Ten Rings pop up in What If…? Season 2. Apparently, Marvel Studios have been planning another appearance for the Shang-Chi characters for quite some time. The MCU's head architect, Kevin Feige, spoke to Film Companion about meeting the man that brought Xu Wenwu to life. In his opinion, Tony Leung is an entirely different type of star and Marvel Studios was very very lucky to have him come aboard.

"Tony Leung does seem like a whole different layer of movie star," Feige explained. "He is a very, very talented man. I don't feel it was a masterstroke for us, I feel we were lucky that he chose us to make his first Hollywood film appearance in [Shang-Chi] and give all of himself and all of his talent to creating this amazing, amazing character of Wenwu. I've been around a lot of movie stars and a lot of living legends, but I was nearly speechless when I met him briefly on the set. Because he seems like such an otherworldly star directly from the sky,"

Watch Wenwu Encounter Hela

