What If...?'s Kahhori Actress Breaks Silence on MCU Debut

We're midway through the sophomore season of Marvel's What If...?, and the animated series has been surprising fans at basically every turn. The animated series paved whole new ground with its sixth episode, introducing Kahhori (Devery Jacobs), a wholly-new Native American superhero whose origin story is chronicled in the episode. Now that Kahhori's episode, "What If... Kahhori Reshaped the World?", has been released to great acclaim, Jacobs is finally speaking out about the role. In a recent thread on X, Jacobs reflected on the three years of work that went into her What If...? episode, and highlighted some of the other creators who helped turn it into something truly special.

"Introducing Kahhori, the first Mohawk superhero. Never did I think I'd be able to bring a character like this to life; few roles mean as much as this one. After spending the past 3 yrs working alongside an incredible team, we got to premiere this nearly-all Mohawk episode surrounded by family, community & first-language Kanien'kéha speakers. Season 2, episode 6 of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. There were so many Kanien'kehá:ka involved in creating this thrilling, inspiring and badass episode. You won't wanna miss this one! "What if... Kahhori reshaped the world?""

Who Is Marvel's Kahhori?

Created specifically for What If...?, Kahhori is a young woman of the Mohawk tribe, who accidentally gets superpowers due to a run-in with remnants of the Tesseract. She utilizes her powers to help defend her people from Spanish conquistadors, impacting the rest of the world in the process.

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones," writer Ryan Little revealed in a recent interview with Marvel.com. "Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever."

What Is What If...? Season 2 About?

Season 2 of Marvel's What If…?, which premieres episodes daily on Disney+ beginning on December 22nd, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhouri, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.

What did you think of What If...?'s introduction of Kahhori? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

