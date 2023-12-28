What If...? Season 2 Recasts a Major Phase Four Character

Marvel's What If...? is currently in the midst of releasing its second season episodes, and the show is finally starting to enter worlds and storylines introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four. The fifth episode of the series, "What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper" featured characters and plot points from Black Widow, and the seventh episode of the series, "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" explores a corner of the MCU that was introduced in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While the fifth episode saw Rachel Weisz reprising her role as Melina Vostokoff from Black Widow, there was one major Shang-Chi actor who did not voice his role in episode seven.

Tony Leung, the iconic actor known for films such as In the Mood For Love and Chungking Express, did not return to voice Xu Wenwu in What If...? Instead, the role was voiced by Feodor Chin, who has lent his voice to many animated projects and video games in the past. Chin took to Twitter today to celebrate his MCU debut.

"WHAT IF... I joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside two time Oscar winner CATE BLANCHETT? Find out in episode 7 of season 2 of @whatifofficial, What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings? On @DisneyPlus NOW," the actor wrote. You can check out his post below:

WHAT IF… I joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside two time Oscar winner CATE BLANCHETT? Find out in episode 7 of season 2 of @whatifofficial, What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings? On @DisneyPlus NOW.#WhatIf #Hela #Wenwu #ShangChi #TenRings pic.twitter.com/if4ZBJd05E — Feodor Chin 🇺🇸❄️ (@FeoChin) December 28, 2023

Which Original Avengers Reprise Their Roles in What If...? Season 2?

The third episode of the second season of Marvel's What If...? asked the question, "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" The Christmas-themed episode is an homage to Die Hard and sees Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) trying to save Avengers Tower from the wrath of Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell). The episode featured the six original Avengers, but not every actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to voice their character.

In "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?," Jeremy Renner returns to voice Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor. As for the other Avengers, the same voice cast returned from the show's first season. Lake Bell plays Natasha Romanoff, Josh Keaton is Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Mick Wingert is Tony Stark/Man. In addition to Fanvrea and Rockwell, the episode also sees the return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.