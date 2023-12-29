What If Season 2: Marvel Fans Are Loving Episode 7's Unlikely Team Up

Disney+ has been releasing one new episode of Marvel's What If...? every day, and fans of the franchise have been praising the second season's episodes. Today saw the release of the new season's seventh episode, which asked the question, "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" In the episode, Hela's story begins similarly to that of Thor's in Thor (2011). Instead of sending her to Hel, Odin banishes his daughter to Earth where she encounters Xu Wenwu, who fans know from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Hela and Wenwu strike up an unlikely alliance and even end up battling Odin together. Many Marvel fans have taken to social media to praise the episode and share how much they enjoyed the unlikely team-up.

While Cate Blanchett returns to voice Hela, the role she first played in Thor: Ragnarok, both Odin and Wenwu have been recast for the animated series. Tony Leung did not return to voice Wenwu in What If...? Instead, the role was voiced by Feodor Chin, who has lent his voice to many animated projects and video games in the past. As for Odin, Anthony Hopkins was also absent from the episode. In the series, the role was voiced by Bug Bunny actor, Jeff Bergman.

You can check out some of the reactions to "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" below...