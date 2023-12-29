What If Season 2: Marvel Fans Are Loving Episode 7's Unlikely Team Up
"What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" sees Hela teaming up with Wenwu.
Disney+ has been releasing one new episode of Marvel's What If...? every day, and fans of the franchise have been praising the second season's episodes. Today saw the release of the new season's seventh episode, which asked the question, "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" In the episode, Hela's story begins similarly to that of Thor's in Thor (2011). Instead of sending her to Hel, Odin banishes his daughter to Earth where she encounters Xu Wenwu, who fans know from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Hela and Wenwu strike up an unlikely alliance and even end up battling Odin together. Many Marvel fans have taken to social media to praise the episode and share how much they enjoyed the unlikely team-up.
While Cate Blanchett returns to voice Hela, the role she first played in Thor: Ragnarok, both Odin and Wenwu have been recast for the animated series. Tony Leung did not return to voice Wenwu in What If...? Instead, the role was voiced by Feodor Chin, who has lent his voice to many animated projects and video games in the past. As for Odin, Anthony Hopkins was also absent from the episode. In the series, the role was voiced by Bug Bunny actor, Jeff Bergman.
You can check out some of the reactions to "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" below...
Hela and Wenwu as a team is just 🤯. Another great What If…? Episode!— Beyond The Batcave Podcast (@BeyondBatcave1) December 28, 2023
I think Marvel finally found their footing for What If...? Because holy crap, season 2 has been amazing. They've introduced a lot more better concepts this season imo. And the animation alone is awesome as well. And I NEED more of Hela and Wenwu 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6CBZHJTLZ3— Crip 🧑🦽 (@TheCripReviews) December 28, 2023
What If…? S:2 E:7 What if… Hela Found the Ten Rings? Is so good! Cate was so awesome I wish they would make a movie about this! pic.twitter.com/bjuPofwEVd— CateBlanchettMyQueen (@CateMyQueen) December 28, 2023
Man this season of What If keeps putting out bangers
SPOILERS
Asking what if Hela was sent to Earth instead of Thor is actually a really cool concept and it was executed really well too, one of the coolest looking episodes with probably the best action sequence this season pic.twitter.com/8DLapy9m5m— Jay 🏳️🌈 🎄 (@Jay_Zech) December 28, 2023
this episode was another great example that shows how cool the What If concept can be. i love how much this expanded on Odin and Hela's relationship, how much of a terrible father he is and how that affected her. the Hela and Wenwu team-up ate and i loved seeing Ta Lo again.— sandro (@OLSENSCTRL) December 28, 2023
This What If episode genuinely made me emotional, showing what Hela could have been if Odin had just given her a chance.
If he told Loki of his true heritage from the start and let him embrace it rather than grow up learning to hate himself, who knows what could have happened? pic.twitter.com/js3wRSZyy7— Can I Essex His Loki Christmas Tree Serpent? (@havanesemom13) December 28, 2023
What If Episode 7 just underscores that you should never trash something before actually seeing it because all that drama and bs only for the episode to be an absolute banger with amazing action sequences and a compelling character arc for Hela and a great duo of her and Wenwu. pic.twitter.com/UbRzFE5kjG— kaeden (@wandasitcoms) December 28, 2023
The new What If Episode with HELA WAS FIREEEE!!!
I loved seeing HELA get a redemption story and to see the Ten Rings back after a year gives me chillssss!!
What If has been COOKING THIS SEASON! None of these episodes have been a miss so far pic.twitter.com/lA11j3KXqJ— CRAZY XMAN (@CRAZYXMAN166044) December 28, 2023
What If…? S2E7: 7.9/10
Hela remixing elements of the first Thor and Shang-Chi movies is a fun saga, especially when Wenwu and Odin get in on the action. The mercy arc is a great foundation for the short story and animation continues to be beautiful. Season 2 is great. pic.twitter.com/78JO5aHyzx— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 28, 2023
cate blanchett as hela in what if pic.twitter.com/Qwms9faRug— Val (@filmval_) December 28, 2023
no way, I actually love hela and wenwu in today's what if episode 😭❤️— Luke 🤕 (@rurounikenhim) December 28, 2023
Did you enjoy the Hela and Wenwu team-up? Tell us in the comments!
One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.