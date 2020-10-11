Avengers Get a Justice League: Snyder Cut Trailer

The crossover you've always wanted has arrived. Thanks to the dedication of one Marvel Studios fan, those following the Marvel Cinematic Universe now have their very own take on the trailer released earlier this summer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Featuring footage from Joss Whedon's The Avengers, YouTube channel Soft Cape Productions adds Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" for the maximum Snyder Cut impact.

Clocking in just under two-and-a-half minutes, it's the fan edit that's bound to get your week started off on the right track, and you can see it in its entirety above.

Coincidentally enough, Whedon took over directorial duties on Justice League after Snyder himself had to leave the project due to a family tragedy. The version that hit theaters was panned by critics and fans alike, leading to the ultimate creation of the #ReleasetheSnyderCut movement.

Eventually, HBO Max greenlit the project and is expected to invest a significant sum in it to help Snyder finish the vision he initially set out to tell. Earlier this year, former WarnerMedia head Bob Greenblatt said the investment in the director's cut was a total somewhere north of $30 million.

"...it isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," Greenblatt explains. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including…new VFX shots, it’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive... I’ll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex."

Though reshoots weren't expected at first, recent trade reports have suggested Justice League stars Ben Aflfeck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot are scheduled to return at some point to film new pieces for the project.

"Insiders recall to THR that the Justice League reshoots conducted by Whedon were a messy and hastily assembled affair. Snyder left the project in May 2017, ahead of a November release date," THR reported last month. "Whedon had to cram an extensive rewrite and reshoot and take over postproduction. One person present at the reshoots describes a set filled with tension and says the director was difficult with actors. But this person also says they did not witness physical or other abuse. Johns and Berg were under pressure, another insider notes, as they were trying to deliver a tentpole and knew their jobs were on the line. Whedon did jettison many of Fisher’s scenes, according to sources, and his directing style is described as the opposite of Snyder’s collaborative approach. It also is unclear if Fisher filed a complaint at the time."

The Avengers is now streaming on Disney+. HBO Max has yet to give Zack Snyder's Justice League a release date.