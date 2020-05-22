Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Not Get Any Reshoots With Original Cast

✖

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will not be getting any reshoots with the original cast. This news comes courtesy of The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez on their TheWrap-Up podcast. Snyder Cut fans have been over the moon since the announcement of the release of a new Justice League cut on Wednesday. But, they will have to temper some of the wild imaginings that were going on earlier in the week. There was speculation that there would be some sort of bringing the actors back in to finish the film in ways that Snyder saw fit, but apparently that won’t be happening. Still, they have to be thrilled as a group that the Snyder Cut is headed to HBO Max next year at all.

Gonzalez explained, “There’s not going to be any reshoots of any kind with any actors. It’s just additional dialogue. Here’s something that hasn’t been reported yet: (Snyder) did want to shoot and he wanted to do additional photography but HBO Max said no, that’s not happening. We’ll give you money for post-production, for special effects, for scoring, and even ADR but no reshoots of any kind on this movie.”

“This movie is basically one and done,” he continued. “This is to…close the loop, to finish the story. Maybe not the whole story, cause he did have like a three to five-picture plan. But this Snyder-verse, I’ll call it, will end with the Snyder Cut. Don’t expect any spinoffs for Batman or with Ben Affleck as Batman or any of that.”

Now, this is still a win for the fans that desperately wanted to see what Snyder’s original vision was. But, some might take that news in a little more negative light. A few fans on Twitter were starting to believe this entire release could be a way to jumpstart the entire Snyder-Verse all over again. But from these comments, that simply won’t be the case. Still, this is better than nothing and Snyder was quick to thank fans who never gave up hope after multiple years.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” Snyder said earlier this week.

Does this change your opinion of Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.