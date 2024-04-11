Thunderbolts: Kevin Feige Confirms Asterisk Is Official Part of MCU Movie's Title

Thunderbolts, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe ensemble movie has just gotten an interesting update. On Thursday, during Marvel Studios' portion of Walt Disney Pictures' CinemaCon panel, Kevin Feige confirmed that the official title of the film is Thunderbolts*. The asterisk was first added to the title of Thunderbolts* in a set video from star Florence Pugh last month, which was subsequently officially shared by Marvel Studios. According to Feige, the reason for this slight title change will be explained once the movie is out into the world next year, which could help fuel speculation that the film's team might really change their name to Dark Avengers or some other variation.

"Yes, you'll notice the asterisk on Thunderbolts*," Feige explained. "That is the official title of Thunderbolts* and we won't talk more about that until after the movie comes out."

“Yes, you’ll notice the asterisk on Thunderbolts. That is the official title of Thunderbolts and we won’t talk more about that until after the movie comes out.” #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/lN2lqS5Jog — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 11, 2024

What Is Marvel's Thunderbolts* About?

Thunderbolts* is expected to be based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, an alliance of antiheroes and villains who reluctantly work for the government. The cast of Thunderbolts includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. New cast members will include Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds / Sentry, and Geraldine Viswanathan in a mystery role.

"I just made a joke about [how] it's like Dungeons and Dragons, where you meet in a tavern and it's like there's a dwarf drinking a beer and then there's like an elvish figure over there, we all come together and then there's this ghost... it's not gonna happen like that, I don't think," Harbour told ComicBook.com in a 2022 interview. "But I think that's one of the mysteries of the movie is what is their relationship, and as you say, there is a lot of exciting things as you wrap up the next phase in terms of sort of what their part of the whole universe is in this random, chaotic way. So, you know, we can't say too much at this point, but they're an exciting introduction of this team together again, that's going to be a lot of fun."

When Will Thunderbolts* Be Released?

Thunderbolts* is currently poised to debut in May of 2025, after having multiple release date changes and delaying production amid last year's Hollywood strikes. Those delays actually led to Steven Yeun, who was heavily rumored to be playing Sentry, dropping out of the project.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," Yeun explained. "But [director] Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job."

What do you think of the latest details surrounding Marvel's Thunderbolts*? Are you excited for the upcoming movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Thunderbolts* is set to be released exclusively in theaters on May 5, 2025.