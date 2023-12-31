What If...? Season 2 Returns to Multiple Universes

Marvel's What If...? returns viewers to two popular universe in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse during its Season Two finale.

The Marvel Cinematic Multiverse is in full swing as the franchise juggles multiple stories across multiple timelines. Marvel's What If...? is the one project in the MCM that consistently visits multiple timelines, even going the length to traverse two beloved realities in the final episode of the show's final season. Featuring Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) going on a multiversal adventure to stop Strange Supreme, the Super Soldier visited both the Marvel Zombies world in addition to the realm in which Erik Killmonger became the Black Panther.

As a part of the finale's plot, Strange Supreme was busy feeding a machine called the Forge with multiversal characters in an attempt to revive the Christine Palmer of his universe. On Carter's journey, she and Kahhori (Devery Jacobs) visited Killmonger to retrieve his Infinity Armor, allowing the former to done the costume and, in turn, a full set of Infinity Stones that could defeat Strange Supreme.

Marvel Studios will return to the Zombified land in Marvel Zombies, the studio's first animated TV-MA property. Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel will be one of the main characters of the show.

""Kamala is kind of the center of the show," Vellani previously said in an interview with The Direct. "They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'"

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

The first two seasons of What If...? are now streaming on Disney+.