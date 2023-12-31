What If: Marvel Fans React To Season 2 Finale
The second season of Marvel's What If...? has come to an end.
The finale of Marvel's What If...?'s second season, "What If... Stranger Supreme Interviened?," was released on Disney+ today. The episode marked the end of the nine-day journey that has had Marvel fans enthralled during the holidays. The new season was well-received by both critics and fans, and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and 75% audience score. In fact, the animated series has the highest critics rating of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project released this year. Fans have been taking to social media this week to talk about everything from the MCU's newest superhero, Kahhori, to the huge team-up that occurred in the eighth episode. Today, fans are taking to Twitter to praise the show's finale and the season as a whole.
You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."
You can check out some of the reactions to the What If...? finale below...
Stuck the Landing
That was an epic season finale. And that final image made me go, "Oh, hello!" #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/tKqTUkcpTF— Jamie Summers 🍿 🎬 📺 (@JayLovesScreens) December 30, 2023
Solid Comparison
#WhatIf Season 2 Episode 9 was basically the WHAT IF: SECRET WARS pic.twitter.com/9pRB7sOl3g— Rayyan 🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) December 30, 2023
Dream Team
The #WhatIf Season 2 finale is one of the wildest, most bonkers things the MCU has ever done. There's A LOT going on but somehow it mostly works. Captain Carter and Kahhori is the team-up I never knew I needed. Excited for the future of both characters. 8.1/10 pic.twitter.com/UdEVFcumQe— Brandon Moore (@indigo_15) December 30, 2023
"Incredibly Fun"
#WhatIf Season 2 Finale was incredibly fun. It’s silly but Carter & Kahhori using multiversal weapons to defeat Strange was hype. Only having two main protagonists was a good idea. Making Strange the villain worked perfectly and his motivation and plan were solid. 9.9/10 pic.twitter.com/U6AFNgqiQO— ComicAccuracy (@comicaccuracy) December 30, 2023
Hyped For More
#WhatIfS2 finale is wild!! I loved it & I can’t be mad at two badass women teaming up. And the last shot 👀 I LOVE Kahhori so much and need more of her. I really enjoyed this season of #WhatIf as a whole and I can’t wait for more exciting stories to come! pic.twitter.com/ajTLQSJ0O7— emma jaclyn & the olympians⚡️🌊🔱 (@_EMMinem) December 30, 2023
BD's Two Cents
What If..? Season 2: 8.9/10
A very entertaining entry to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. It creatively and thoughtfully uses variants of known characters, creates a new one, and animates it all tremendously.
Plus, a nice tie to the rest of the MCU in the end. pic.twitter.com/JWaMI06cVZ— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 30, 2023
Kahhori Forever
Kahhori's only been in 2 episodes of an animated series, and she's already top-tier brilliant #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/h2K1c7oaX0— Jamie Summers 🍿 🎬 📺 (@JayLovesScreens) December 30, 2023
MVPs
The ladies have carried this season and I'm loving it. #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/Tz9GHOLcPf— ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) December 29, 2023
Seriously, Though
blessed to have been graced with the presence of 3 mothers for the past 3 days #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/oy7p1qLJ0I— ken (@wandaslizzie) December 29, 2023
You Have To Laugh
main mcu tony and bruce watching captain carter wield all 6 infinity stones without dying or losing a limb #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/4UZSGpaJmf— ken (@wandaslizzie) December 30, 2023
"Glow Up"
I continue to be utterly flummoxed by the glow up between #WhatIf Season 1 and 2. This latest batch of stories is some of the most creatively diverse and narratovrly interesting storytelling the #MCU has seen in a long time. I'm simply stunned episode after episode. pic.twitter.com/4S0FXrUQAK— Klein Felt (@TheKleinFelt) December 30, 2023
Manifesting
The characters I wanna see most in What If S3 (I’m definitely not biased pls just let me see my favs in different scenarios) pic.twitter.com/mWdnkZtA36— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) December 29, 2023
In Conclusion
If you're not watching #WhatIf because "it's just a cartoon", you're missing out.
Animation is a legitimate medium for storytelling.
The Spider-Verse films are clear evidence of this.
Have an open mind. pic.twitter.com/NP4DYqgG5Y— MT (@MasterTainment) December 29, 2023
Did you enjoy the second season of Marvel's What If...? Tell us in the comments!