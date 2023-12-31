What If: Marvel Fans React To Season 2 Finale

The finale of Marvel's What If...?'s second season, "What If... Stranger Supreme Interviened?," was released on Disney+ today. The episode marked the end of the nine-day journey that has had Marvel fans enthralled during the holidays. The new season was well-received by both critics and fans, and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and 75% audience score. In fact, the animated series has the highest critics rating of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project released this year. Fans have been taking to social media this week to talk about everything from the MCU's newest superhero, Kahhori, to the huge team-up that occurred in the eighth episode. Today, fans are taking to Twitter to praise the show's finale and the season as a whole.

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

You can check out some of the reactions to the What If...? finale below...