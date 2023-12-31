What If...? Season 2 Finale Introduces New Marvel Studios Fanfare

The season finale of Marvel's What If...? was released today, and fans of the franchise have nothing but praise for the latest batch of episodes. The final episode of the season asked the question, "What If... Stranger Supreme Interviened?" and it featured some awesome surprises. In addition to some big character moments, the episode also introduced a new Marvel Studios fanfare. The typical intro that leads into the company's logo was changed to include characters specifically from What If...?, and it looks pretty awesome.

"This intro is a work of art," one fan shared on Twitter. You can check out the new What If...? intro below:

Is What If...? Getting a Season 3?

What If...?'s sophomore season was well-received by critics and fans alike and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and 75% audience score. In fact, it has the highest critics rating of any Marvel Cinematic Universe project released in 2023. If you were a fan of the show's latest season, you're in luck, because a third season has already been confirmed.

It was revealed earlier this year that the third season of What If...? was already in production, and Marvel Studios released a teaser yesterday that saw Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier teaming up with the Red Guardian. While Marvel didn't confirm that Sebastian Stan and David Harbour were providing the voices for their characters, it definitely sounded like them. Considering Stan lent his voice to the latest season of What If...?, we'd be surprised if he chose not to return for Season 3. Aside from the new clip, not much is known about the universes that will be explored in the season.

Today, What If...? head writer, A.C. Bradley, took to Twitter to reveal she is not returning for the show's third season.

"Last #WhatIf tweet! This ep is my absolute FAVORITE and marks my final What If script," Bradley wrote while sharing the new clip from the show's third season.. "After season two, I made the decision to move on from Marvel. It's been a fun ride, but it's time for new adventures and mediums. All my love to the cast, crew, & fans!"

Stay tuned for more updates about What If...?'s third season.